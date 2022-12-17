Aberdeen Women see trip to Rangers postponed due to frozen pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women are the latest north side to see their game be called off due to the weather this weekend.

The Dons were due to face Rangers at Broadwood on Sunday lunchtime but the game has become another victim of the cold snap across Scotland.

Under the caretaker charge of Gavin Levey, Aberdeen were looking to build on their 1-1 draw with Spartans a fortnight ago.

Our game with @RangersWFC tomorrow lunchtime has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. https://t.co/dIwLVX4CZv — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) December 17, 2022

Levey is in temporary charge of the side following the resignation of co-managers. Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith.

The Aberdeen academy director said this week the club expected to make an appointment in January for their successor.

The Dons are next in action in the Scottish Cup at home to Hutchison Vale on January 8.