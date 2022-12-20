Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin failed to deliver on his promise with meek surrender to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin failed to deliver on his promise with meek surrender to Celtic

By Duncan Shearer
December 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 7:12 am
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin cannot deliver the front-foot football he promised – that’s my takeaway from the Dons’ miserable approach for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Celtic at Pittodrie.

The attacking entertaining football which has been the hallmark of home games this season was nowhere to be seen against the champions at the weekend, and the fallout from it has been predictable.

I could not believe what I was seeing.

I understand as a coach the rationale of setting your team out like that if you are at Celtic Park, but at Pittodrie in front of 14,000 of your own supporters? Why you would even contemplate setting up like that is beyond me.

The manager said he felt his team could have conceded 10 due to how they approached the game against Rangers at Ibrox and that was why he changed his tactics for Celtic.

But Saturday’s ultra-defensive plan tells me Goodwin does not have much confidence in his own team when they take on Celtic.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Aberdeen fans were shortchanged

I know Dons fans in Inverness who regularly pay £40 to travel on the train to watch the team at Pittodrie and you simply cannot expect people to put their hand in their pocket for travel expenses, not to mention a match ticket, to watch their team play like Aberdeen did.

Hand on heart, is there a Dons fan out there who enjoyed what they watched from their team and manager on Saturday? I doubt it very much.

I would have saved myself the bother and the substantial expense of making the trip had I known in advance how my team was going to approach the game.

It’s unacceptable.

Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie shows his disappointment. Image: SNS

Watching Celtic centre-half Carl Starfelt strolling forward to about 40 yards away from Reds keeper Kelle Roos under no pressure, and playing passes to his heart’s content, was sickening.

You cannot put 10 players around your 18-yard box for 90 minutes and hope for a point – and that’s what it looked like the goal was.

Every statistic backs it up: just 19% possession, two shots at goal, while the opposition had 33, not a single corner won – and you are at home.

The whole approach reminded me of the scene from the movie The Damned United about Brian Clough’s ill-fated spell in charge at Leeds.

Clough was critical of his predecessor Don Revie’s approach and the players he inherited, and a disastrous start to his tenure followed, as well as a backlash from the squad.

In the movie Clough says to Johnny Giles: “I don’t have to justify myself to you”, to which Giles responds: “No, but come Saturday there will be 40,000 people here who you do have to justify yourself to.”

Approach has to change against Rangers

Goodwin had to have known what the criticism would be like in deciding to set his team out in the way he did.

I don’t expect Aberdeen to go all-out and throw caution to the wind.

I expect them to be respectful of the opposition and cagey.

But there was a fear factor at play on Saturday and that’s the biggest concern for me.

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani against Celtic. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13671489ca)
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani against Celtic. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

It does not get much easier tonight as Rangers come to town and I would strongly advise the Dons boss not to repeat his approach against the Gers.

He needs to get the supporters back behind the team by attempting to win the game, rather than settling for a point before a ball has been kicked.

County created their own problems against St Johnstone

Jack Baldwin is shown a red card against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ross County were taught a valuable lesson of when to play and when to clear your lines by St Johnstone on Saturday.

St Johnstone deserved to win the game, however, the match swung in their favour following Jack Baldwin’s red card.

The Staggies may have scored against the run of play, but there was little doubt they were the better side after taking the lead through Jordan White.

They then shot themselves in the foot by gifting the initiative back to the visitors early in the second half.

Malky Mackay can point to various errors, but the decisive one was the heavy touch from Baldwin which Stevie May capitalised on.

A quick tug of the shoulder resulted in a red card and it all went downhill from there as Saints went on to score two quick goals to win the game.

I know the game has changed and managers like their team to play out from the back but unless you are Manchester City or Liverpool – one of the best teams in Europe – then there is a time and place for trying to play out.

In Scottish football, midfielders are more comfortable on the ball than central defenders and it is much easier to close an opponent down and win the ball than it is to keep it.

I hope County bear that in mind for the future.

The greatest World Cup final ever?

I can say I watched the best World Cup final I’ve ever seen after tuning in to watch Argentina beat France on penalties on Sunday.

It was an amazing spectacle and the best two hours of football I’ve seen in years.

I’m pleased for Lionel Messi to have come out on top as a World Cup winner.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side’s third goal in the final. Image: PA

He’s been a fantastic player who has given the world so much joy for decades and it was fitting for him to get his hands on the trophy at the last attempt.

His nerves of steel in the penalty shoot-out, though, were astonishing. I texted a pal to say: “is he playing on a local park?” – it was incredible how nonchalantly he stuck his spot-kick away.

It was one of those moments where I found myself wondering if I could have played at the very top level when I see how assured he was.

My heart was pounding… and I was sitting at home watching on TV.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented