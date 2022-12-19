Boss Jim Goodwin reassures fans Aberdeen WILL offer more of an attacking threat against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Boss Jim Goodwin reassures fans Aberdeen WILL offer more of an attacking threat against Rangers

By Sean Wallace
December 19, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will set up the Reds to bring an attacking threat against Rangers.

The Dons boss has been criticised for “parking the bus” in a 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen had just two shots, both off target, with league leaders Celtic registering 33 attempts at goal.

Some of the Red Army made their frustration at the defensive tactics clear at full-time, and although Goodwin has defended the team’s approach, he says he understands and respects supporters’ disappointment at those tactics, as they pay hard-earned money to watch the Dons.

Next-up, Aberdeen host second-placed Rangers at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

Goodwin insists he is ready to go on the “front foot” to utilise the goal threat of strikers Duk and Bojan Miovski.

He said: “We’ll need to offer a bit more of an attacking threat against Rangers, no doubt about that.

“We have good players at the top end of the pitch.

“Miovski has 11 goals for the season in the league so far, Duk has six.

“That really good attacking threat needs to be utilised more and offer a bit more on the front-foot.

“We need to be a bit more offensive and try to cause Rangers one or two more problems than we were able to do with Celtic.

Luis “Duk” Lopes is fouled by Cameron Carter-Vickers at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

“We certainly want to be better on the ball and, when we get the opportunity to play, be more expressive.”

Finding a balance against Old Firm

Aberdeen have gone from one extreme to the other against the Old Firm this season.

In stark contrast to the defensive stance at the weekend, Goodwin opted to “go for it” against Rangers at Ibrox in October. The Dons were over-run and were fortunate to only lose 4-1.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart looks dejected at full time after losing 4-1 at Rangers.

Goodwin said: “Every game has its own different challenges

“We go to Ibrox and lose 4-1 and everybody gives you a pat on the back. and says: ‘Oh well, at least you had a go’ – and it could have been 10-1.

“We watch that game back and think we can’t go that way against Celtic, because if they beat us 4-1 or 5-1 at home then we’re really going to get a lot of trouble after the game.

“So we tried to come up with a plan to contain Celtic. It did for large spells.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

“We didn’t offer enough for large spells offensively and we accept that.

“That’s my fault, I take that on the chin.

“Defensively, the shape of the team was excellent for the majority of the game. I credit the players for that.

“If we can get the balance right between being a good organised team defensively, and a very good team on the counter and in attack, then we’ll give ourselves a good chance of getting a result.”

Goodwin understands fans’ frustrations at display v Celtic

In his post-match conference following the loss to Celtic, Goodwin said he had heard “mumping and moaning” from some supporters.

Goodwin says he respects fans’ opinions.

However, he believes fans will “quickly forget” the Celtic game if Aberdeen beat Rangers.

He said: “I understand the fans’ frustration. And I’m never going to have a go back at supporters for venting their frustrations.

“They pay good money to come support the team, so we always do respect their opinions.

“But I do think in the main the fans have been happy with what they have seen at Pittodrie throughout the season up to now.

“We have had some good results and good performances.

“We are not pleased with the result against Celtic. We are not happy that we didn’t offer enough offensively.

“However, we can’t spend too much time worrying about it.

“We have to put it behind us now and move on to another difficult game.

“If we get a result against Rangers, then I think people will quickly forget what happened on Saturday.”

Celtic’s Reo Hatate has a shot against Aberdeen. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

‘It’s not a particular style of football I want us to be known for’

Despite home advantage, Aberdeen had just 19.5% of possession to Celtic’s 80.5%,

Goodwin does not want the Dons to be known for defensive football, but he said: “I am the manager of the football club and I’ll pick and choose whatever way I decide is best for the team in that particular moment – depending on the opposition, depending on players I have got available to me.

“It’s not a particular style of football that I want us to be known for.

“We’re sitting third in the league table, we have made great progress as a young team.

“We have only been together for a short period of time and we’ve got a hell of a long way to go in the season.

“There are plenty of league fixtures to be played.

“Hopefully the next time we get to play Celtic we will be able to give a better account of ourselves.”

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi and Aberdeen defender Jack McKenzie in action. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Goodwin ‘not swayed by opinions’

Goodwin’s defensive tactics against Celtic were much criticised by pundits and supporters alike.

Asked if he was aware of the backlash, Goodwin said he had been too busy to read papers or watch television analysis.

Besides, the Reds boss insists any flak would be “like water off a duck’s back”.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 loss to Celtic.

He said: “To be perfectly honest, I haven’t read or seen a thing.

“I haven’t had a chance to watch Sportscene or anything over the weekend. I’ve been busy.

“So whatever anybody has been saying, I’m not aware of it, of any backlash.

“I’m not one of these managers that gets swayed by people’s opinions.

“I listen and I talk to the people who know the game – the people’s opinions that I respect.

“I’m not really all that interested in what gets written or said about me on radio or online.

“I’m quite fortunate that way that it’s water off a duck’s back at the end of the day.

“After five weeks of no competitive football, I felt that was the best way to go.

“I felt if we had tried to press Celtic high up the pitch, they would have picked us off. Simple as that.

“So we tried to come up with a plan to frustrate and contain them.

“We were very unlucky not to have kept a clean sheet and taken something from the game.”

 

