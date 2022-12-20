Critics forget how well Aberdeen have done this season, says winger Matty Kennedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Winger Matty Kennedy insists Aberdeen’s much-criticised loss to Celtic will not dent the positivity at Pittodrie under boss Jim Goodwin.

Reds gaffer Goodwin and his players received flak for highly-defensive tactics in the 1-0 defeat to the Premiership leaders.

Kennedy insists he understands fans frustrations.

However, he reckons “95 or 90 percent” of the Red Army at Pittodrie were still positive after the loss to Celtic.

He has urged critics to focus on how far the Reds have progressed this season under Goodwin.

Aberdeen host second-placed Rangers at Pittodrie tonight.

Kennedy is determined to show the Dons’ quality and get payback for a 4-1 defeat to the Gers at Ibrox in October.

On fans’ frustrations, he said: “I totally understand.

“I have said the fans are the most important part of the football club.

“When we were walking around and clapping the stands, I think 95 or 90 percent of the fans were positive and clapping us off.

“We were unlucky (against Celtic) and most were being positive.

“Obviously there were others who are also entitled to their opinions if they think we have set-up wrong or not done well enough.

“It is their football club and they are the most important thing.

“But, at the end of the day, we are third in the league and we can’t forget how positive everybody at the football club is.

“It is a great club, we have a great manager and staff and the players are absolutely brilliant around the place.

“How well we have done means everything is positive.

“Considering where we were last season, we should be proud of how far we have come.

“We have taken a massive step to where we are now.

“We know the fans will be behind us as they have been all season.”

‘People forget how well we have done’

The defeat to Celtic came in the first game back after a five-week winter shutdown due to the World Cup.

Aberdeen went into that winter break buoyed by a five-game winning run in the league at home.

Kennedy reckons the break has clouded the perception of an Aberdeen side who are still third in the Premiership table.

He said: “Before the break, we were absolutely brilliant, winning at home all the time and scoring as many goals as anybody at home.

“People forget how well we have done.

“Just because we have come back after five weeks and got beat off the champions, people will think we are not doing well.

“It is all positive at this great club.

“In our training ground, Cormack Park, we are positive.

“We have been absolutely brilliant this season in the league.

“We will be optimistic and go into the game with Rangers believing we can win.

“As a footballer, you have to be confident.

“Hopefully, over the course of the season, we can get back to our best and score lots of goals at home.”

The highs and lows of football

Aberdeen have failed to beat either Celtic or Rangers at Pittodrie since 2016.

Winger Kennedy, 28, reckons ending that home win drought against the Old Firm would bring the progress at Pittodrie back into the limelight.

He said: “If you get beat you are down in the dumps and people think you are the worst footballers in the world for whatever reasons.

“That is part and parcel of a footballer because that is the industry we are in.

“If we were to win on Tuesday night, we would be unbelievable.

“That is why everybody loves football because of the ups and downs – that’s why the fans love it.

“If we were to win everything would be positive and everyone would realise what a good season we are having.”

Payback for ‘hurt’ of loss to Rangers

Aberdeen suffered a chastening loss in their previous clash with Rangers in October.

Boss Goodwin set up to go on the attack in Glasgow – and it backfired.

Kennedy says the loss is one of three this season which really hurt the players.

He admits the Dons let their supporters down at Ibrox.

And Kennedy and his team-mates aim to make up for that shocker.

Kennedy said: “There have been three games this season that have hurt us – Livingston away (2-1 loss), Dundee United away (4-0 loss) and Rangers.

“I could sense around the changing room the boys want to make it up to the fans as we let them down in those games.

“We were hurt by the Rangers’ loss and we did let people down.

“We feel this is a game we need to put a performance on for the fans.

“We want to show them what we can do against big teams. “