Willie Miller: Aberdeen players and manager must be strong enough to cope with criticism after horror week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen players and manager must be strong enough to cope with criticism after horror week

By Sean Wallace
December 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Willie Miller
Willie Miller

Aberdeen players and manager Jim Goodwin must be strong enough to cope with criticism after recent defeats.

I have seen many players wilt at Aberdeen over the years under the pressure to deliver results, and you must cope during testing times.

It is certainly testing times for the club, chairman Dave Cormack, the board of directors, manager Goodwin and the players following three disappointing losses in a week.

Manager Goodwin certainly has to be able to live with any flak which comes his way.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the loss at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

It is a fact that, if you are the Aberdeen manager and results are not going well, you will receive criticism.

It is important that everyone stays together as a club and the board show support.

The Dons fans are beginning to get restless and they need to get them back on board again.

The only way to do that is through positive performances and results, which need to improve.

Extensive rebuild was always going to mean bumps in road for Aberdeen

The optimism in terms of the strong home form before the winter break has been dented with the very different defeats to Celtic and Rangers.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s away form has been pretty dismal for most of the season as well.

The Dons must us these testing times as a way to further bond in the dressing room.

I still think there is a lot to be liked about the home form, despite the recent defeats to Celtic and Rangers at Pittodrie.

However, on the road it has been a different story.

Facing St Mirren away on Christmas Eve was always going to be difficult as the Buddies have been very strong in Paisley this season.

The frailties shown in the 3-1 defeat to St Mirren raise a lot of questions that manager Goodwin must reflect upon.

There is a lot of noise out there after three straight defeats, but the manager and players have to try to ignore that and focus on returning to winning form.

I know the fans will be frustrated as recent performances and results have been hugely disappointing.

However, it is still the first real season for Goodwin and this team after all the changes made during the summer transfer window.

I have noted previously at how surprising it was for the team to have gelled so quickly after a summer rebuild.

So we shouldn’t really be surprised to see the wheels come off a little bit, because it still takes time to build on the changes.

Aberdeen will also have to look at the transfer window in January to strengthen the squad.

Goodwin must weigh up risk v reward over playing out from back away from home

The away form is a problem that must be solved, beginning at Kilmarnock tonight.

Aberdeen were in the lead against St Mirren courtesy of a superb goal from Matty Kennedy.

The game turned when Anthony Stewart made a mistake and was red carded and a penalty awarded for a challenge on Jonah Ayunga.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart walks after seeing red against St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Modern football leads me to believe, if you are trying to build it up from the back and play from keeper to centre-back, mistakes are going to happen.

Away from home, a more cautious approach is maybe needed.

Let’s face it – away from home, you are not really there to entertain.

You are there to get a result.

It is the home team that should be looking to entertain their fans.

Stewart did make a costly mistake, but ultimately it came from how Aberdeen are trying to play the game.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart was sent off for a challenge on St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

If you are attempting to build from central defence, mistakes can happen.

It is not just about an individual mistake, it is about what the manager is asking the team to do.

If you are taking chances at the back and trying to play out, then there is a risk.

You have to take a look at the risk and reward ratio and it is only the manager that can do that.

Unfortunately, Dons captain Stewart suffered alleged racist abuse on social media in the wake of the defeat to St Mirren.

There is no place for racism in society and football. It is completely unacceptable.

I am sure the authorities and club will be doing everything possible to get to the bottom of who is responsible.

Dons right to give Besuijen a break

Aberdeen have taken a compassionate stance in allowing winger Vicente Besuijen to return home to the Netherlands for a few days over Christmas.

Besuijen was not in the squad for the 3-1 loss at St Mirren as he was granted permission to return home to the Netherlands for a few days.

Manager Jim Goodwin confirmed Besuijen had been suffering from a bug and was fatigued.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS

Goodwin said he didn’t think Besuijen was up for going to St Mirren to face such a physical team.

So rather than have him stay in his flat in Aberdeen, the Dons allowed the attacker to go home to visit his family in the Netherlands.

Besuijen is set to return in time for Wednesday’s clash at Kilmarnock.

If you let a player go home and the result goes against you, then some people will question it.

However, the wellbeing of the player must be taken into consideration.

If he is not going to be used against St Mirren, then the manager’s judgement in letting him return home is one we should support.

Besuijen has not featured for the Dons recently anyway.

After a strong start to the season where he pitched in with seven goals and a number of assists, he has struggled to get game time.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates making it 1-0 against Annan Athletic. Image: SNS

Besuijen has not started a Premiership game since the 4-0 loss away to Dundee United on October 8.

He has not had any game time since returning from the five-week Premiership winter break.

Compassion does come into football.

Aberdeen are a club renowned for looking after their employees, and their players in particular.

Murray brothers lit up Aberdeen

Hopefully Aberdeen will host more exciting sporting events like Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England.

We have two world-class tennis superstars that are Scottish in Andy and Jamie Murray.

When legends of that stature come to the Granite City, it should be celebrated – and the fans at the P&J Live certainly did that.

I was asked by Jamie Murray to go along to support the initiative and was more than happy to do that.

Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray take to the court in the final match of the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was fantastic to see the multiple major-winning brothers in action along with the top men’s tennis talent in Scotland and England.

The turnout for the event was absolutely fabulous and I’m sure the Aberdeen public enjoyed what they witnessed.

Everyone was served a feast of tennis in a very enjoyable event.

P&J Live is a magnificent arena, and I thoroughly enjoyed sitting beside golfing great Paul Lawrie in the Scotland dugout.

Battle of the Brits 2022 at PJ Live. Doubles Match – Jamie Murray/Andy Murray v Dan Evans/Neal Skupski. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen fans were treated to exciting tennis and also Andy and Jamie playing in doubles in the final match of the event.

They pulled out all the stops to win their match.

Hopefully there will be many more events of this stature at P&J Live in the future.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Willie Miller
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Willie Miller
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
Willie Miller
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Willie Miller
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Willie Miller
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Willie Miller
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…
Willie Miller
Year in review: Aberdeen's defensive woes continue as 2023 draws near
Willie Miller
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin urges players to stand up and be counted

Most Read

1
Willie Miller
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Willie Miller
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Willie Miller
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Willie Miller
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Willie Miller
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Willie Miller
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Willie Miller
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Willie Miller
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Willie Miller
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Willie Miller
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Willie Miller
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Willie Miller
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Willie Miller
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Willie Miller
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Willie Miller
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Willie Miller
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
Willie Miller
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented