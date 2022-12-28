Willie Miller: Aberdeen players and manager must be strong enough to cope with criticism after horror week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen players and manager Jim Goodwin must be strong enough to cope with criticism after recent defeats.

I have seen many players wilt at Aberdeen over the years under the pressure to deliver results, and you must cope during testing times.

It is certainly testing times for the club, chairman Dave Cormack, the board of directors, manager Goodwin and the players following three disappointing losses in a week.

Manager Goodwin certainly has to be able to live with any flak which comes his way.

It is a fact that, if you are the Aberdeen manager and results are not going well, you will receive criticism.

It is important that everyone stays together as a club and the board show support.

The Dons fans are beginning to get restless and they need to get them back on board again.

The only way to do that is through positive performances and results, which need to improve.

Extensive rebuild was always going to mean bumps in road for Aberdeen

The optimism in terms of the strong home form before the winter break has been dented with the very different defeats to Celtic and Rangers.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s away form has been pretty dismal for most of the season as well.

The Dons must us these testing times as a way to further bond in the dressing room.

I still think there is a lot to be liked about the home form, despite the recent defeats to Celtic and Rangers at Pittodrie.

However, on the road it has been a different story.

Facing St Mirren away on Christmas Eve was always going to be difficult as the Buddies have been very strong in Paisley this season.

The frailties shown in the 3-1 defeat to St Mirren raise a lot of questions that manager Goodwin must reflect upon.

There is a lot of noise out there after three straight defeats, but the manager and players have to try to ignore that and focus on returning to winning form.

I know the fans will be frustrated as recent performances and results have been hugely disappointing.

However, it is still the first real season for Goodwin and this team after all the changes made during the summer transfer window.

I have noted previously at how surprising it was for the team to have gelled so quickly after a summer rebuild.

So we shouldn’t really be surprised to see the wheels come off a little bit, because it still takes time to build on the changes.

Aberdeen will also have to look at the transfer window in January to strengthen the squad.

Goodwin must weigh up risk v reward over playing out from back away from home

The away form is a problem that must be solved, beginning at Kilmarnock tonight.

Aberdeen were in the lead against St Mirren courtesy of a superb goal from Matty Kennedy.

The game turned when Anthony Stewart made a mistake and was red carded and a penalty awarded for a challenge on Jonah Ayunga.

Modern football leads me to believe, if you are trying to build it up from the back and play from keeper to centre-back, mistakes are going to happen.

Away from home, a more cautious approach is maybe needed.

Let’s face it – away from home, you are not really there to entertain.

You are there to get a result.

It is the home team that should be looking to entertain their fans.

Stewart did make a costly mistake, but ultimately it came from how Aberdeen are trying to play the game.

If you are attempting to build from central defence, mistakes can happen.

It is not just about an individual mistake, it is about what the manager is asking the team to do.

If you are taking chances at the back and trying to play out, then there is a risk.

You have to take a look at the risk and reward ratio and it is only the manager that can do that.

Unfortunately, Dons captain Stewart suffered alleged racist abuse on social media in the wake of the defeat to St Mirren.

There is no place for racism in society and football. It is completely unacceptable.

I am sure the authorities and club will be doing everything possible to get to the bottom of who is responsible.

Dons right to give Besuijen a break

Aberdeen have taken a compassionate stance in allowing winger Vicente Besuijen to return home to the Netherlands for a few days over Christmas.

Besuijen was not in the squad for the 3-1 loss at St Mirren as he was granted permission to return home to the Netherlands for a few days.

Manager Jim Goodwin confirmed Besuijen had been suffering from a bug and was fatigued.

Goodwin said he didn’t think Besuijen was up for going to St Mirren to face such a physical team.

So rather than have him stay in his flat in Aberdeen, the Dons allowed the attacker to go home to visit his family in the Netherlands.

Besuijen is set to return in time for Wednesday’s clash at Kilmarnock.

If you let a player go home and the result goes against you, then some people will question it.

However, the wellbeing of the player must be taken into consideration.

If he is not going to be used against St Mirren, then the manager’s judgement in letting him return home is one we should support.

Besuijen has not featured for the Dons recently anyway.

After a strong start to the season where he pitched in with seven goals and a number of assists, he has struggled to get game time.

Besuijen has not started a Premiership game since the 4-0 loss away to Dundee United on October 8.

He has not had any game time since returning from the five-week Premiership winter break.

Compassion does come into football.

Aberdeen are a club renowned for looking after their employees, and their players in particular.

Murray brothers lit up Aberdeen

Hopefully Aberdeen will host more exciting sporting events like Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England.

We have two world-class tennis superstars that are Scottish in Andy and Jamie Murray.

When legends of that stature come to the Granite City, it should be celebrated – and the fans at the P&J Live certainly did that.

I was asked by Jamie Murray to go along to support the initiative and was more than happy to do that.

It was fantastic to see the multiple major-winning brothers in action along with the top men’s tennis talent in Scotland and England.

The turnout for the event was absolutely fabulous and I’m sure the Aberdeen public enjoyed what they witnessed.

Everyone was served a feast of tennis in a very enjoyable event.

P&J Live is a magnificent arena, and I thoroughly enjoyed sitting beside golfing great Paul Lawrie in the Scotland dugout.

Aberdeen fans were treated to exciting tennis and also Andy and Jamie playing in doubles in the final match of the event.

They pulled out all the stops to win their match.

Hopefully there will be many more events of this stature at P&J Live in the future.