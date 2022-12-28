Former Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn linked with move to Glentoran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn linked with move to Glentoran

By Danny Law
December 28, 2022, 2:50 pm
Dundee's Niall McGinn makes it 2-0 during a pre-season friendly against Peterhead at Balmoor in July. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Niall McGinn makes it 2-0 during a pre-season friendly against Peterhead at Balmoor in July. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen attacking midfielder Niall McGinn has been linked with a move to NIFL Premiership side Glentoran.

The 35-year-old, who joined Dundee from the Dons in January, has made only four league appearances for the Dens Park side this season.

Glentoran, who sit sixth in the NIFL Premiership, are keen to land the 72-times capped Northern Ireland international in the January transfer window.

Niall McGinn has made only four appearances in the Championship this season. Image: SNS.

They could also offer McGinn a route into coaching in a bid to get the deal over the line.

Dunfermline Athletic and Morton are also keen to land McGinn, according to a report in the Daily Record.

McGinn scored 87 goals in 358 appearances during his two spells with Aberdeen.

