Former Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn linked with move to Glentoran

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen attacking midfielder Niall McGinn has been linked with a move to NIFL Premiership side Glentoran.

The 35-year-old, who joined Dundee from the Dons in January, has made only four league appearances for the Dens Park side this season.

Glentoran, who sit sixth in the NIFL Premiership, are keen to land the 72-times capped Northern Ireland international in the January transfer window.

They could also offer McGinn a route into coaching in a bid to get the deal over the line.

Dunfermline Athletic and Morton are also keen to land McGinn, according to a report in the Daily Record.

McGinn scored 87 goals in 358 appearances during his two spells with Aberdeen.