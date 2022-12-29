Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie: Don’t blame the manager, blame us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie: Don’t blame the manager, blame us

By Paul Third
December 29, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross McCrorie was dejected following Aberdeen's defeat at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie insists the players are to blame for the club’s poor run of form.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is under pressure following Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock.

The defeat at Rugby Park means Aberdeen have lost all four games since the World Cup break and Aberdeen fans have been quick to voice their displeasure.

However, McCrorie believes the players are culpable and have let their manager down.

The vice-captain said: “Recently I feel as if we’ve let him down.

“I wouldn’t put anything on the gaffer. It’s us – the players who have the responsibility.

“We’ve got a team full of talent. There are some real quality players.

“We need to stick together and start getting results.

“It’s got nothing to do with the gaffer.

“He set us up in a really good way in a really good shape.

‘”We’ve got really good players on the pitch to go out there and put on a good performance.

“It’s the players’ responsibility and we weren’t good enough on the night.

“We need to rectify that in the game against Ross County.”

Killie display must be a wake-up call

Wednesday’s dire showing at Rugby Park was labelled the worst display of the season by the manager and McCrorie hopes it serves as a wake-up call within the dressing room.

He said: “Since we came back from the break we’ve not picked up any points at all and it’s not been good enough.

“Wednesday night was, pretty simple, atrocious.

“We never won a battle anywhere on the pitch. We were second to every ball. It just wasn’t good enough at all.

“We’ve got a lot of new players this year. It was a wee bit of a learning curve on Wednesday that at times it’s not going to be nice, especially when you go to places like Rugby Park when the weather is cold and windy.

“You need to roll the sleeves up and just battle. You need to win your individual battles.

“We certainly didn’t do that – not enough of us anyway.”

Aberdeen failed to do the basics

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson and Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong compete for the ball. Image: SNS.

McCrorie knows where it went wrong at Rugby Park. Too many basic errors and a complete inability to do the simple things required in any game.

He said: “There was too much damage done – especially the first half with the goals.

“The start wasn’t anywhere near it. The amount of crosses they got into our box was far too many.

“Killie won every second ball. Every time it landed, they were first to it in the first half.

“We weren’t able to build up a head of steam.

“It’s not the start we wanted after coming back from the break points wise.”

Response needed against Ross County

Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s alarming run of results has resulted in the Dons dropping a place to fourth in the Premiership.

But with just two points separating fourth and eighth place McCrorie knows it is vital the Dons bounce back to winning ways in their first game of 2023 against Ross County on Monday at Pittodrie.

He said: “We need to stick together and back each other. We need to make sure no one goes into their shell.

“We have to keep the confidence up by backing each other in each moment of the game and encouraging each other in certain moments.

“It’s just something we need to keep doing because on Wednesday the battling (spirit) wasn’t there, the aggression wasn’t there.

“We need to be more aggressive throughout the game. I think you saw that.

“It’s not been a good enough start but the games are coming thick and fast.

“So we can rectify this really quick.

“We’ve got a big game coming up against Ross County at home. We need to be ready for it.

“If that’s going to be a battle we need to have the right mentality to go out with the sleeves rolled up and win those battles.”

Time for players to stand up

McCrorie is at a loss to explain how his side’s form has dipped so drastically in the last two weeks.

But the he has been at Pittodrie long enough to know it cannot continue.

He said: “Playing at a big club, there’s pressure every week.

“There’s probably that wee bit of added pressure now because of the run.

“This is when we need to stand up. Each players needs to stand up and be a man and handle this pressure.

“If you want to play at a club like Aberdeen then you are expected to win the majority of games.

“We are going to have to put in a big performance on Monday.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented