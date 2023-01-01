Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid has been immediately loaned out to Elgin City after completing his move to the Dons from Turriff United.

The 18-year-old will be available for selection when Elgin face Forfar in League Two on Monday and will remain on loan at Borough Briggs until the end of the season.

It was confirmed in October that Reid would join the Dons on a two-year deal after impressing in the Breedon Highland League for Turriff.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are delighted to announce Aaron Reid has joined us on Loan from @AberdeenFC The talented young forward will join us until the end of Season & be available for tomorrows clash with Forfar. Welcome to the Club Aaron. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IJsKqhfrUt — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, defender Mason Hancock has been recalled from his loan spell at Arbroath due to a serious knee injury.

Midfielder Kevin Hanratty has also returned to the Dons after spending the first half of the season on loan at Forfar.