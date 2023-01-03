Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart lifts lid on recent online racist abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart lifts lid on recent online racist abuse

By Sean Wallace
January 3, 2023, 10:30 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 7:20 am
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock, a game where he was suspended. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock, a game where he was suspended. Image: SNS

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart insists being the target of recent online racist abuse hasn’t “knocked” him.

The 30-year-old was subjected to racism on social media in the wake of the loss to St Mirren on Christmas Eve.

Stewart gave away a penalty and was sent off for a foul on Jonah Ayunga with the Dons leading 1-0. The Buddies netted the spot-kick to equalise before going on to win the Premiership clash 3-1.

Stewart posted a screengrab of the racist message to his Instagram page on Boxing Day.

He insists it is the first time he has had to deal with such abuse during his career.

In the aftermath, Aberdeen released a statement saying they would “not tolerate” such behaviour and had launched an investigation.

Aberdeen are not commenting publicly on any action taken following the investigation, but the club – and Stewart – consider the matter closed.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart. Image: Shutterstock

The Dons skipper said: “It is the first time I have had to deal with it.

“I wouldn’t say it knocked me, although it did give me a perspective.

“At the same time, the support from the club has been excellent and, as far as I am concerned, it has been dealt with.

“I can’t fault uneducated people.

“But the club took it into their own hands and dealt with it – and dealt with it correctly – so I am happy with that.”

‘There is no need for him and me to speak,’ says Stewart on culprit, as he intends to stay on social media

Stewart added: “I haven’t been in contact with him (the person who sent the message).

“To be fair, he did message me on social media, but I have refused to reply.

“What is done is done and there is no need for me and him to speak, so I didn’t speak to him.”

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart was sent off for a challenge on St Mirren’s Jonah Oyunga. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Stewart insists the incident will not stop him using social media as he uses it to allow people, particularly Aberdeen fans, to gain a better understanding of him.

He said: “Don’t get me wrong, I am not too sucked into social media.

“I pick and choose when I want to be on it and when I don’t want to be on it.

“I don’t always read comments or interact fully on it.

“It is just about people understanding me a bit more – whether you do or not is up to you.”

Stewart in ‘stronger’ vow after difficult end to 2022

It was a tough festive period for defender Stewart.

His red card at St Mirren was fundamental to the Dons losing 3-1.

Stewart then had to sit out the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock due to a one-game suspension.

He returned to action in the 0-0 stalemate with bottom club Ross County at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart walks after seeing red against St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Stewart says he “let the team down” against St Mirren, but won’t “hide or shy away” after making a mistake – and he is determined to come back stronger.

He said: “As captain, and from my own individual standards, that was poor.

“I don’t really get red cards.

“Unfortunately, I made a mistake to get sent off and I take that on the chin.

“The one thing about me is that I won’t hide or shy away from the fact that I knew it was a mistake and I let the team down on the day.

“I will come back stronger.”

‘I can understand why they booed us’

Stewart returned to action to lead the defence to a clean sheet against Ross County and end a four-game losing streak.

However, the winless run has now extended to five games.

After a return of one point from 15 since the winter break, Aberdeen supporters booed the team at full-time.

Stewart understands fans venting their frustrations.

He said: “Off the back of four bad results and a draw at home where we know we should be winning, I can understand why they booed us.

“I get their frustration.

“They come to support us home and away and if they are frustrated then why not voice that frustration?

“As players, we never like to hear it, but we are working hard and we will put things right eventually.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart returned from suspension for the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS

“This is a big club and there are high demands, especially on us to perform.

“If you didn’t know that before you come to Aberdeen, then there you go – it will be a surprise!

“Luckily we are sitting fourth and still in a position to go forward and do better than we have recently.

“It was a frustrating day against Ross County. I can’t fault anyone’s performance or attitude because our mentality in the game was a lot different to Kilmarnock.

“We wanted a reaction and a result, although we weren’t clinical at the other end and the reason why we drew 0-0.”

Tough times need ‘true characters’

Aberdeen’s slump has allowed Hearts to overtake them in third position in the Premiership.

The Tynecastle club now hold a five-point advantage, and game in hand, over the Dons.

Stewart accepts it is a difficult period, but says this is the time for “true characters” to get the Reds back on track.

He said: “Nobody can hide behind the four games we lost in the manner we have.

“We made mistakes and we are having a bad time.

“Ultimately this is the time you see the true characters and those who want it.

“I thought it was a great reaction from the boys and a clean sheet.

“We haven’t had that for a while, but unfortunately we didn’t score goals – but we are heading in the right direction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Can Graeme Shinnie inspire Aberdeen to another cup final appearance?
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes (R) scores to make it 1-0 but it is disallowed after a VAR review for offside against St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Offside call tight as a Duk's backside
Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third-round match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Image:PA
Aberdeen's Dean Campbell on 'incredible' feeling of scoring FA Cup winner for Stevenage -…
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
'I love them so much' - Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
Dean Campbell celebrates his winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison gave them the lead in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'There is hope for next weekend' - Graeme Shinnie's return has Aberdeen fans dreaming…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
Post Thumbnail
A9 near Aviemore closed due to collision involving a car and a lorry
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss
The 40-mile diversion will take motorists around Peterhead, taking around 50 minutes. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 40-mile diversion near Peterhead as other roads 'not suitable for larger…
Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job

Editor's Picks

Most Commented