Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart lifts lid on recent online racist abuse

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart insists being the target of recent online racist abuse hasn’t “knocked” him.

The 30-year-old was subjected to racism on social media in the wake of the loss to St Mirren on Christmas Eve.

Stewart gave away a penalty and was sent off for a foul on Jonah Ayunga with the Dons leading 1-0. The Buddies netted the spot-kick to equalise before going on to win the Premiership clash 3-1.

Stewart posted a screengrab of the racist message to his Instagram page on Boxing Day.

He insists it is the first time he has had to deal with such abuse during his career.

In the aftermath, Aberdeen released a statement saying they would “not tolerate” such behaviour and had launched an investigation.

Aberdeen are not commenting publicly on any action taken following the investigation, but the club – and Stewart – consider the matter closed.

The Dons skipper said: “It is the first time I have had to deal with it.

“I wouldn’t say it knocked me, although it did give me a perspective.

“At the same time, the support from the club has been excellent and, as far as I am concerned, it has been dealt with.

“I can’t fault uneducated people.

“But the club took it into their own hands and dealt with it – and dealt with it correctly – so I am happy with that.”

‘There is no need for him and me to speak,’ says Stewart on culprit, as he intends to stay on social media

Stewart added: “I haven’t been in contact with him (the person who sent the message).

“To be fair, he did message me on social media, but I have refused to reply.

“What is done is done and there is no need for me and him to speak, so I didn’t speak to him.”

Stewart insists the incident will not stop him using social media as he uses it to allow people, particularly Aberdeen fans, to gain a better understanding of him.

He said: “Don’t get me wrong, I am not too sucked into social media.

“I pick and choose when I want to be on it and when I don’t want to be on it.

The club strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are shocked at the racist abuse aimed at our captain, Anthony Stewart. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 27, 2022

“I don’t always read comments or interact fully on it.

“It is just about people understanding me a bit more – whether you do or not is up to you.”

Stewart in ‘stronger’ vow after difficult end to 2022

It was a tough festive period for defender Stewart.

His red card at St Mirren was fundamental to the Dons losing 3-1.

Stewart then had to sit out the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock due to a one-game suspension.

He returned to action in the 0-0 stalemate with bottom club Ross County at Pittodrie.

Stewart says he “let the team down” against St Mirren, but won’t “hide or shy away” after making a mistake – and he is determined to come back stronger.

He said: “As captain, and from my own individual standards, that was poor.

“I don’t really get red cards.

“Unfortunately, I made a mistake to get sent off and I take that on the chin.

“The one thing about me is that I won’t hide or shy away from the fact that I knew it was a mistake and I let the team down on the day.

“I will come back stronger.”

‘I can understand why they booed us’

Stewart returned to action to lead the defence to a clean sheet against Ross County and end a four-game losing streak.

However, the winless run has now extended to five games.

After a return of one point from 15 since the winter break, Aberdeen supporters booed the team at full-time.

Stewart understands fans venting their frustrations.

He said: “Off the back of four bad results and a draw at home where we know we should be winning, I can understand why they booed us.

“I get their frustration.

“They come to support us home and away and if they are frustrated then why not voice that frustration?

“As players, we never like to hear it, but we are working hard and we will put things right eventually.

“This is a big club and there are high demands, especially on us to perform.

“If you didn’t know that before you come to Aberdeen, then there you go – it will be a surprise!

“Luckily we are sitting fourth and still in a position to go forward and do better than we have recently.

“It was a frustrating day against Ross County. I can’t fault anyone’s performance or attitude because our mentality in the game was a lot different to Kilmarnock.

“We wanted a reaction and a result, although we weren’t clinical at the other end and the reason why we drew 0-0.”

Tough times need ‘true characters’

Aberdeen’s slump has allowed Hearts to overtake them in third position in the Premiership.

The Tynecastle club now hold a five-point advantage, and game in hand, over the Dons.

Stewart accepts it is a difficult period, but says this is the time for “true characters” to get the Reds back on track.

He said: “Nobody can hide behind the four games we lost in the manner we have.

“We made mistakes and we are having a bad time.

“Ultimately this is the time you see the true characters and those who want it.

“I thought it was a great reaction from the boys and a clean sheet.

“We haven’t had that for a while, but unfortunately we didn’t score goals – but we are heading in the right direction.”