Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts given ‘green light’ by London specialist to step up rehabilitation from long-term injury

Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts has been given the go ahead by a London specialist to step up his rehabilitation from long-term injury, confirms boss Jim Goodwin.

It is a major step to ending almost six month of injury hell for the summer signing.

Roberts has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren on August 6.

That injury came in his second game for the Dons since signing from Notts County in a £100,000 deal.

Goodwin confirmed the 25-year-old recently saw a London specialist and was given “really positive feedback”.

The specialist gave Roberts the go ahead to ramp up his rehab and he is now working hard with the clubs physios and medical team.

Goodwin is confident Aberdeen have “got to the bottom” of Roberts’ injury problem.

And he backs the winger to show Aberdeen supporters his quality and prove why Goodwin signed him.

Goodwin said: “We have had some really positive feedback from the specialist down in London.

“Callum has now been given the green light to really kick on with his rehab.

“Fingers crossed, although I don’t want to tempt fate and put too much pressure on the kid.

“It has been a very long process for Callum who has been very unlucky with the injury and the recurrence of the injury.

“We believe we have got to the bottom of it now.”

Roberts will prove his quality

Roberts signed a three-year contract at Pittodrie from National League club Notts County last summer.

The winger can also play in the No.10 position.

Roberts moved to Notts County in January 2020 and in his first full season netted 16 goals to help them progress to the Conference Play-offs.

He made his Aberdeen debut as a substitute in the opening Premiership game of the season, a 2-0 loss at Celtic.

Roberts again featured off the bench in the next game against St Mirren.

However in that game he was to suffer the hamstring injury that has ruled him out for almost six months.

Goodwin said: “The physios and the sports’ science team are working really hard to get him fit and up to speed.

“So that Callum can go on to show the Aberdeen supporters what he is capable of.

“To show them why we brought him to the club.

“Callum is on his way back and shouldn’t be a million miles away.”

Goodwin ‘gutted’ for injured teen

Goodwin also delivered an update on teenage defender Mason Hancock who recently suffered a serious knee injury.

The 19-year-old was recalled from Championship Arbroath following the injury.

Goodwin is “gutted” for the teen defender.

He insists Aberdeen will provide the best medical treatment available to ensure his return to action.

A graduate of the Fulham FC Academy, left-sided defender Hancock joined the Dons in August 2020 after impressing on trial.

Hancock started all four League Cup group stage games for Aberdeen in the summer.

He made his first team debut in the 2-0 defeat of Peterhead on July 10.

Hancock retained his starting position for the further group games against Dumbarton (2-0 win), Stirling Albion (5-0 win) and Raith Rovers (3-0 win).

He was then sent on loan to Arbroath where he made 13 appearances before suffering the knee injury.

Goodwin said: “We are all gutted for Mason.

“We are always very disappointed for a young player who suffers an injury as he has.

“He had a great loan spell with Stirling Albion last year.

“We brought him into the first team group for pre-season.

“Mason did very well and played a part in the League Cup campaign.

“He helped us get to where we are today with the semi-final to look forward to on Sunday.

“It is a major disappointment for Mason.

“However he is at very good club with a very professional medical team.

“He will get the best treatment available to him.

“Mason has great support around him to help him get back to where he needs to be.”