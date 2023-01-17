Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart was reckless – but he shouldn’t be Hampden fall guy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart was reckless – but he shouldn’t be Hampden fall guy

By Duncan Shearer
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:29 am
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart is shown a straight red card for a foul on Rangers' Fashion Sakala. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart is shown a straight red card for a foul on Rangers' Fashion Sakala. Image: SNS

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart’s red card has dominated the headlines following his side’s League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers, but the Dons skipper does not deserve to be the Hampden fall guy.

Stewart can have no complaints about being sent off. His challenge on Fashion Sakala of Rangers in injury time was rash and the red card was deserved.

But did he cost his side the game? I’m not so sure.

I’ve been in plenty dressing rooms in my career where a player has been sent off and I can tell you from experience nobody hurts more than the offender.

Stewart will be replaying the incident over and over again in his head, wondering why he did not show Sakala down the line and stay on his feet.

But he can’t change what happened. All he can do is show he has learned from it.

When a central defender is sent off in a game it tends to be the toughest gap to fill for a team.

In Aberdeen’s case, it led to a reshuffle with Ross McCrorie moving to centre-half, while Matty Kennedy dropped back to right back.

Rangers had the guile to take advantage of the changes as they quickly scored the winner early in extra-time through Kemar Roofe.

The Dons will wonder what might have been, but Aberdeen should take heart from the fact they played really well at Hampden.

Aberdeen gave as good as they got in the first half and Matty Kennedy and Bojan Miovski showed great game intelligence to turn what would have been a clear offside into a great piece of play for the opening goal.

But Rangers pushed the Dons back in the second half, and it did feel as if the equaliser was coming before Ryan Jack’s deflected effort broke Aberdeen’s resistance to take the tie to extra-time.

Dons must take positives from Hampden showing

Despite losing the game, it did feel as if the match was a step in the right direction for manager Jim Goodwin and his players in terms of how they approached the game and pushed Rangers to the very end of 120 minutes.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin applauds the Dons support at the end of Sunday’s League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

Their efforts with 10 men in extra-time were admirable, too, but over the piece, despite the Dons putting on a good show, I think Rangers had that little bit more quality.

That should not detract from the contribution made by my old club, of course. After all, it takes two teams to make a game a thrilling contest and Aberdeen certainly played their part.

The Dons fans will be bitterly disappointed to lose the game, but they will be proud of how their team performed and it is vital the players pick themselves up and go again against Hearts at Tynecastle tomorrow.

It is another big game and, while a big result may not earn a cup final appearance, it will certainly galvanise the players and fans for the second half of the season.

Will Hiwula’s strike be turning point in Ross County’s season?

Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Time will tell how important Jordy Hiwula’s equaliser for Ross County at Motherwell was, but it certainly feels like it was a vital goal for the Staggies.

In a game the Staggies dared not lose, they were facing that very scenario with 10 minutes remaining at Fir Park until Hiwula came off the bench to earn his side a point.

The result means Malky Mackay’s side are within three points of Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Well, but with County having played a game more than their rivals at the bottom of the Premiership, they badly need to pick up points on a regular basis.

It has been a tough season for County and every week feels like a real battle in the ultra-competitive Premiership.

It will be interesting to see if a break from league duty for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie at Hamilton Accies provides a welcome short in the arm.

It will be tough, though.

Accies have struggled badly in the Championship this season, but they will fancy their chances at home against a Staggies team who have taken two points from a possible 21 in the league.

Same again please – only give me some goals this time

It’s as you were for Caley Thistle in the Championship following a weekend of draws in the second tier.

Hamilton were the only side to pick up three points in the division, with their win against Morton allowing Inverness to move level with the Ton thanks to a goalless draw at home to league leaders Queen’s Park.

The game at Caledonian Stadium may not have produced any goals, but as goalless draws go it was a decent game.

Billy Dodds has got Caley Jags going again and there is much more fluency and confidence about their play, although I think they might have left themselves too much ground to make up in terms of their prospects of winning the title.

But I’m expecting a thriller when they welcome the Spiders back to the Highlands on Scottish Cup duty this weekend.

A cup run would be most welcome for Caley Thistle in the second half of the season.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented