Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez on verge of return to United States

Aberdeen attacker Christian Ramirez has flown out to the United States as he nears a move to Columbus Crew.

The 31-year-old striker is set to complete a return to the MLS with Columbus after the Dons agreed a fee with the club.

The American will sign a three-year deal once the formalities of his move from Pittodrie have been completed.

Former Houston Dynamo striker Ramirez was a summer signing in 2021 by former Dons boss Stephen Glass, but has struggled for game time this season under Jim Goodwin.

It is understood the striker, who came off the bench in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden, has said his goodbyes to his team-mates as he nears a return to his homeland.