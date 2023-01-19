Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players

By Sean Wallace
January 19, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)

Vice captain Ross McCorie has questioned the mentality of some Aberdeen players.

The straight talking defender also warned if they cannot cope with the pressure of playing for Aberdeen “they shouldn’t be here”.

McCrorie let rip in the aftermath of the Dons’ 5-0 loss to Hearts in Edinburgh that he brands a “disgrace”.

In a scathing assessment McCrorie says Dons players must “put in the hard yards” and “earn the right to play”.

The humiliation by Hearts piles the pressure on boss Jim Goodwin with only one win in eight since the winter break.

However McCrorie says the flak should be directed at the team and not the gaffer – as  it is “on the players”.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie looks dejected at full time after a loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said: “It is something we have to question – the mentality because I don’t think it was there with some boys.

“We have to be able to go week after week.

“You are only as good as your last game.

“You can’t have one good game here and there and expect to roll up to places and put on a show.

“You need to have the right mentality, to have the attitude to work hard and put in the hard yards every game.

“And earn the right to play.”

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie looks dejected in the 5-0 humiliation at Hearts. Image: SNS.

‘Some people have it naturally, others don’t’

Aberdeen have taken just four points from a possible 21 since returning from the winter break.

On the road they have won just twice in 11 Premiership away games, drawing one and losing eight.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales reacts after Hearts are awarded a penalty. Image: SNS.

Asked if players can instill that right mentality to team-mates McCrorie said: “Aye, you can.

“But it’s difficult because some people have it naturally, others don’t.

“It is something we can work on in training.

“We work on wee bits and bobs to tidy mistakes and details but we have to do it ASAP.

“We still have a very good team and a lot of games to play.

“We just have to sort a few details out within our ranks, tidy things up and do our analysis.

“To rectify the mistakes we keep making and that is a mentality thing as well.

“We need to cut them out of our game.”

‘If you can’t cope with the pressure then you are not at the right club’

McCrorie, 24, warned the right mentality, absent in Edinburgh, must be present throughout the squad for the Scottish Cup tie at Darvel.

The Dons travel to the junior minnows on Monday night.

Pressure and expectation to progress will be intense.

For any players wilting under that heat, McCrorie’s message is clear.

If you can’t stand the pressure at Aberdeen you are not at the right club.

Hearts’ Josh Ginnelly scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

He said: “We need to pick ourselves up and go again because we have a big game against Darvel.

“It is probably the biggest game in their history.

“They will be right up for it.

“We need to go down there with the right mentality to play the best we can and come back up the road with a victory.

“Playing with Aberdeen there is going to be pressure and that is something as players we need to cope with.

“And if you can’t cope with the pressure then you are not at the right club.

“It is something we really need to cope with and get into the next round.”

Hearts’ Cammy Devlin celebrates after scoring to make it 5-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Don’t blame Goodwin, blame players

The pressure will mount further on boss Goodwin who spent in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees on a summer rebuild.

Aberdeen are now nine points behind third-placed Hearts.

The Reds are only two points ahead of seventh-placed St Mirren, Goodwin’s former club, who hold a game in hand.

McCrorie insists the players are wholly culpable for the Hearts humiliation and recent poor form, not the manager.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected in the 5-0 loss to Hearts. Image: SNS.

He said: “I wouldn’t say it is on the gaffer, it is on the players.

“We had a good starting XI out to play but the mentality wasn’t there.

“It was embarrassing, the scoreline.

“It should be a lot closer game as Hearts are probably our rivals for third, fourth and the top end of the table.

“There are no excuses.

“We can’t have the excuse of the weekend (League Cup semi) for this.

“We should be able to go a couple of days later as we have the fitness and energy levels.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

McCrorie slams defeat as a ‘disgrace’

Aberdeen pushed Rangers hard on Sunday only to be edged out 2-1 after extra time in the League Cup semi-final.

Just three days later they served up arguably the worst performance of Goodwin’s tenure.

The Tynecastle shocker will have to battle it out with the 4-0 loss at Dundee United for that dubious honour.

Hearts appeal for a penalty after a handball by Aberdeen’s Liam Scales (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

McCrorie said: “We got plaudits for having a good game at the weekend although we didn’t get the result we wanted.

“But we need have to have the mentality we can go again  a couple of days later.

“Especially in a big game against Hearts.

“We never had that.

“We were second to everything and the goals were extremely sloppy.

“It’s just a disgrace, the result.”

 

