Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez completes move back to United States

Christian Ramirez has completed his move from Aberdeen to MLS side Columbus Crew.

The 31 year-old American has returned to his homeland after the Dons accepted an undisclosed fee for the striker, who would have been a free agent in the summer.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin said: “At his age Christian wants to go and play regular first team football and the opportunity to return closer to home meant this was a prospect he was eager to pursue.

“There is no doubt Christian had a positive impact during his time at Pittodrie and I thank him for his efforts.”

Ramirez has signed a two-year deal with Columbus with the club having an option for a third year.

Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said: “Christian is an experienced player who has shown the ability to score goals throughout his career.

“His addition to our roster will provide additional depth and strengthen our corps of attacking players, and we are looking forward to having Christian and his family join us in Columbus.”

Welcome to Columbus, Christian Ramirez ✍️ The Crew has acquired the forward from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen F.C.#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus https://t.co/4EoqyuF3ij — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) January 19, 2023

Ramirez, who scored 18 goals for the Dons in his 18 months at Pittodrie following his move from Houston Dynamo, is honoured to have had the chance to play in Europe with Aberdeen.

He said: “I want to thank everyone in Aberdeen, the fantastic supporters and those behind the scenes at AFC, for allowing me to be part of such a historic Club.

“I wish everyone connected with the Dons the best of luck in the coming years, which I hope will be filled with great success.”