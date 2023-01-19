Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez completes move back to United States

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez completes move back to United States

By Paul Third
January 19, 2023, 2:44 pm
Dons striker Christian Ramirez has joined Columbus Crew. Image: Shutterstock
Dons striker Christian Ramirez has joined Columbus Crew. Image: Shutterstock

Christian Ramirez has completed his move from Aberdeen to MLS side Columbus Crew.

The 31 year-old American has returned to his homeland after the Dons accepted an undisclosed fee for the striker, who would have been a free agent in the summer.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin said: “At his age Christian wants to go and play regular first team football and the opportunity to return closer to home meant this was a prospect he was eager to pursue.

“There is no doubt Christian had a positive impact during his time at Pittodrie and I thank him for his efforts.”

Ramirez has signed a two-year deal with Columbus with the club having an option for a third year.

Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said: “Christian is an experienced player who has shown the ability to score goals throughout his career.

“His addition to our roster will provide additional depth and strengthen our corps of attacking players, and we are looking forward to having Christian and his family join us in Columbus.”

Ramirez, who scored 18 goals for the Dons in his 18 months at Pittodrie following his move from Houston Dynamo, is honoured to have had the chance to play in Europe with Aberdeen.

He said: “I want to thank everyone in Aberdeen, the fantastic supporters and those behind the scenes at AFC, for allowing me to be part of such a historic Club.

“I wish everyone connected with the Dons the best of luck in the coming years, which I hope will be filled with great success.”

