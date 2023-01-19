Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen’s fortunes around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen’s fortunes around

By Paul Third
January 19, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is confident he retains the support of chairman Dave Cormack following the club’s 5-0 mauling at Hearts.

The Dons boss is under pressure following the heavy loss at Tynecastle which leaves his team nine points adrift of the Jam Tarts in the Scottish Premiership.

But Goodwin insists he has the club’s backing and has vowed to ‘fight tooth and nail’ to turn the club’s fortunes around.

He said: “We have been back and forth on WhatsApp. He (Cormack) is here in the UK and he will be popping into the training ground after this and we will have a catch up.

“It is very much full steam ahead as far as we are concerned; myself, the director of football, the chairman, the staff and the players.

“We recognise a result like last night is not acceptable for a club of this size and we all take responsibility with that.

“Together and with hard work we can get it sorted.

“I love the job that I have got.

“I am very proud to be the manager of Aberdeen and I am going to fight tooth and nail to get this sorted and get us back to winning ways and give us an opportunity to finish among those European places before the end of the season.

“Before we get back to what is going to happen in the league we have a tricky tie away to Darvel in the Scottish Cup.”

Defending has to improve

Goodwin labelled the manner of the defeat as humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable following the game in Edinburgh and it was a day of soul-searching at Cormack Park as the manager and his squad picked over the bones of their Tynecastle torment.

The Aberdeen manager said: “I spoke at length about the disappointment, the embarrassment and the humiliation that we all felt after the game.

“We have tried to clear the air this morning in a player and staff meeting and we are all in agreement that there are lessons to be learned and we have to do that very quickly and make sure we get back to winning ways.

“We have regular meetings after every game. Pretty similar to every club and where you analyse where it didn’t go to plan.

“We are in agreement that we need to defend better.

“Our defensive record isn’t good enough and that is something we need to get sorted and we need to get it sorted quickly.”

‘There’s a lot of good work going on behind the scenes’

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Tynecastle. Image: SNS. 

The issue, especially away from home, remains clear for all to see.

But Goodwin believes, with the backing of the board and staff at the club he is the man to fix the defensive problems which has resulted in the club slipping from third to fifth since the World Cup break.

He said: “I think we have made a lot of changes on and off the park. We have made great improvements that maybe some people don’t get to see.

“There is a lot of good work going on behind the scenes but ultimately all of that is in the shadow because the most important thing is results on the pitch.

“I still very much believe that I am the man to take the club forward. I have never shied away from a challenge at any point in my career and I certainly won’t do that now.”

No quick-fix for Dons

Goodwin is grateful for the backing he has received from the club but also understands why supporters are angry at Wednesday’s heavy defeat in the capital.

However, he believes there is no short cut in his attempt to restore the club to a competitive, consistent force.

He said: “The support that I have had internally from the board of directors and all the different operations that we have got and my own backroom team has been exceptional.

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson looks dejected at full time at Tynecastle as Graeme Shinnie applauds the travelling support. Image: SNS.

“We have had good support from the supporters too.

“I understand their frustration and disappointment about what happened last night but we are on the right track.

“I always said that it was not going to be a quick fix. You can’t change it overnight.

“There are bigger clubs than Aberdeen who have had to go through transition periods.

“The one good thing about this club is that there has always been stability and in recent history they always tend to back their managers and give them the support they need.

“I have had great backing here since I walked through the door here and as far as I am concerned that will continue.”

