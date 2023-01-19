Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Italian Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

Reports in Italy claim Lazio are keeping close tabs on Miovski ahead of a potential January transfer window bid.

North Macedonian international Miovski has netted 13 goals this season.

Miovski, 23, was signed in the summer for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

He is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Reports in Italy claim Lazio are considering a €2.5 million (£.2.2m) bid for Miovski, with Lazio sporting director Igli Tare scouting Miovski as an option to boost their attack.

French top-flight side Stade de Reims are also tracking Miovski and were lining up a potential £3m swoop for the striker.

Miovski netted a superb goal to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Aberdeen would go on to lose 2-1 after extra-time.

Ramirez completes return to MLS

The Lazio interest in Miovski comes on the day Aberdeen confirmed the exit of striker Christian Ramirez.

United States international Ramirez, 31, has completed a move to MLS side Columbus Crew.

The Dons accepted an undisclosed fee for the striker, who would have been a free agent in the summer.

Welcome to Columbus, Christian Ramirez ✍️ The Crew has acquired the forward from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen F.C.#Crew96 | #VamosColumbus https://t.co/4EoqyuF3ij — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) January 19, 2023

Ramirez scored 18 goals since signing from Houston Dynamo last summer.

He netted 15 goals last season, but had fallen down the pecking order following the signing of Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes.