‘An utter shambles – the worst defeat in our history’ – Aberdeen fans react to Scottish Cup disaster in Darvel

Aberdeen’s disaster in Darvel will go down as one of the biggest – if not the biggest – upsets in the history of the Scottish Cup.

Jordan Kirkpatrick’s first-half strike gave the West of Scotland Premier Division champions a famous and unlikely win.

The victory meant Darvel became the first non-league side to defeat a top flight club since Elgin City stunned Ayr United in 1966.

But for Jim Goodwin’s Dons it was a hugely embarrassing and painful night – and the Red Army were quick to have their say at full-time.

Graeme Paterson wrote: “The worst defeat in Aberdeen’s history. The biggest upset in Scottish Cup history.

“No hunger, no tempo, no plan B, and tactical naivety. It should’ve been a cricket score tonight, but we were second best in every position. Goodwin is way out of his depth, he has to go, and he can take Stewart with him.”

A large section of the support felt the defeat was one that should cost Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin his job.

The Dons boss went into the cup match already under severe pressure following a poor run of results since fixtures resumed after the World Cup break.

Neale Morrison wrote: “Utter shambles. Goodwin has to go and take most of the players with him.”

Iain Rae wrote: “They should be ashamed, every one of them.

“Well done to the better team. Everything we aren’t. Organised, disciplined and playing for the shirt.”

FT. Darvel 1 – Aberdeen 0. Worse than Stenhousemuir.

Worse than Queens Park.

Worse than Queen Of The South.

Even Paralympic hero Neil Fachie called for changes.

He wrote on Twitter: “Well Aberdeen that is the lowest of the low. Not only beaten by a non-league team, but there was zero drive or determination out there from players or staff.

“Dave Cormack, you’ve tried to build a high performance environment at the club, But from what I can see, you’ve all wildly missed the mark.

“It doesn’t take much to build professionalism and drive at a club, an ethos where everyone at least tries to be the best they can be. The culture is all wrong, something has to change. The fans deserve more.”

Kenneth MacRae said: “Biggest shock in the history of the Scottish Cup. Worst result in Aberdeen’s history. I’m afraid you don’t survive that, Jim Goodwin.”

Stewart Boavista said: “I have not been calling for Goodwin to go. I’ve been desperately hoping he would sort it out. But you can’t survive that. No chance.”

George Duncan felt Ryan Duncan and Jonny Hayes were the only two Dons players to put in a shift.

He wrote: “I have never in all my time watched such rubbish from a team! Well done Darvel but against that team who never had a clue.

“No teamwork. Only Duncan and Hayes had any idea. Goodwin can’t hold on after that! Get someone who has some idea of the game.”

Laura Reid added: “The most embarrassing defeat. Every single one of those players need sacked now along with management team and coaches. Ruined our club.”

Alan Donald said the non-league side deserved credit for their display.

He wrote: “Only one team on that pitch that played football… congrats to Darvel – deserved. I’ve been a Dons supporter for over 50 years and this is the absolute low point for the club.”

