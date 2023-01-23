‘An utter shambles – the worst defeat in our history’ – Aberdeen fans react to Scottish Cup disaster in Darvel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘An utter shambles – the worst defeat in our history’ – Aberdeen fans react to Scottish Cup disaster in Darvel

By Danny Law
January 23, 2023, 10:04 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 11:48 pm
Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s disaster in Darvel will go down as one of the biggest – if not the biggest – upsets in the history of the Scottish Cup.

Jordan Kirkpatrick’s first-half strike gave the West of Scotland Premier Division champions a famous and unlikely win.

The victory meant Darvel became the first non-league side to defeat a top flight club since Elgin City stunned Ayr United in 1966.

But for Jim Goodwin’s Dons it was a hugely embarrassing and painful night – and the Red Army were quick to have their say at full-time.

Graeme Paterson wrote: “The worst defeat in Aberdeen’s history. The biggest upset in Scottish Cup history.

“No hunger, no tempo, no plan B, and tactical naivety. It should’ve been a cricket score tonight, but we were second best in every position. Goodwin is way out of his depth, he has to go, and he can take Stewart with him.”

A large section of the support felt the defeat was one that should cost Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin his job.

The Dons boss went into the cup match already under severe pressure following a poor run of results since fixtures resumed after the World Cup break.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen’s 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

Neale Morrison wrote: “Utter shambles. Goodwin has to go and take most of the players with him.”

Iain Rae wrote: “They should be ashamed, every one of them.

“Well done to the better team. Everything we aren’t. Organised, disciplined and playing for the shirt.”

Even Paralympic hero Neil Fachie called for changes.

He wrote on Twitter: “Well Aberdeen that is the lowest of the low. Not only beaten by a non-league team, but there was zero drive or determination out there from players or staff.

“Dave Cormack, you’ve tried to build a high performance environment at the club, But from what I can see, you’ve all wildly missed the mark.

“It doesn’t take much to build professionalism and drive at a club, an ethos where everyone at least tries to be the best they can be. The culture is all wrong, something has to change. The fans deserve more.”

Kenneth MacRae said: “Biggest shock in the history of the Scottish Cup. Worst result in Aberdeen’s history. I’m afraid you don’t survive that, Jim Goodwin.”

Stewart Boavista said: “I have not been calling for Goodwin to go. I’ve been desperately hoping he would sort it out. But you can’t survive that. No chance.”

George Duncan felt Ryan Duncan and Jonny Hayes were the only two Dons players to put in a shift.

He wrote: “I have never in all my time watched such rubbish from a team! Well done Darvel but against that team who never had a clue.

“No teamwork. Only Duncan and Hayes had any idea. Goodwin can’t hold on after that! Get someone who has some idea of the game.”

Laura Reid added: “The most embarrassing defeat. Every single one of those players need sacked now along with management team and coaches. Ruined our club.”

Alan Donald said the non-league side deserved credit for their display.

He wrote: “Only one team on that pitch that played football… congrats to Darvel – deserved. I’ve been a Dons supporter for over 50 years and this is the absolute low point for the club.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin vows to fight on after crashing to worst result in…
Darvel scorer Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Humiliated Aberdeen suffer worst result in club's proud 120-year history with 1-0 Scottish Cup…
2
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Hayden Coulson in good spot with Middlesbrough and Aberdeen
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin knows what the future holds if the unthinkable…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
Darvel chairman John Gall says Aberdeen fans will be housed in the Cemetry End of Recreation Park in part due to the Dons' request not to have away supporters surrounding Jim Goodwin's dugout. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targeting a Hampden return this season
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan and Hearts' Jenna Penman battle at the Oriam. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Do Rangers and Celtic's recent results suggest other SWPL 1 teams are…

Most Read

1
Valaris incident
Search called off for man missing from North Sea rig
2
The woman was knocked down on Auchmill Road, near the Bucksburn roundabout, on Sunday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Woman, 44, in serious condition in hospital after hit and run in Aberdeen
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man’s heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
4
Kurt Rogers was caught while driving at 100mph in poor weather conditions. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
‘A good example of bad driving’: Builder avoids ban despite hitting 100mph in sub-zero…
5
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
6
Andrew Smith admitted downloading thousands of images and hours of videos of child sex abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
‘I don’t even know why I do it’: Oil worker found with 16 hours…
7
Lewis Capaldi performing at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2020.
All you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s Aberdeen gig
8
Victims of abuse in Tain have said they are sickened by the nine months their abuser will spend in jail. Image: Supplied.
‘How is this justice?’: Sex abuse victims of ‘trusted’ Tain publican hit out at…
9
cat falls
Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall
10
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers

More from Press and Journal

A90 at Toll of Birness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A90 diversion at Toll of Birness following earlier accident
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon to play alongside Lawrie, Monty and Els after earning European…
Three fire crews in Inverness were called to the scene of a fire. Image: SFRS.
Three fire crews called to a house fire in Inverness
The film follows the 165-mile ride through the national park.Images Markus Stitz
Home is Where the Trails Are: New film showcases 165-mile bike journey through the…
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Banchory Paralympic hero Neil Simpson claims first World Para Alpine Skiing Championships gold medal
Bear Scotland will carry out the resurfacing works on the A82 at Drumnadrochit next month.
Resurfacing works to close A82 at Drumnadrochit for two nights
People in Aberdeenshire fair better than those in the city. Image: Shutterstock.
'We have the policies, we now need action': Aberdeen's poorest suffer devastating health divide…
Wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan in Aberdeen in 2013. Image: Richard Frew/ DC Thomson.
WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan will return to Aberdeen for city's Comic Con
A delighted KIngussie captain Savio Genini with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: MacTavish Cup blockbuster as 2022 finalists to meet in first round of 2023…
Aberdeen's Miko Virtanen on his debut. Picture by Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers sign former Aberdeen midfielder Miko Virtanen on deal until end of season

Editor's Picks

Most Commented