Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Defiant boss Jim Goodwin vows to fight on after crashing to worst result in Aberdeen history

By Sean Wallace
January 23, 2023, 11:02 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 11:10 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS

Defiant Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has vowed to fight on after the worst defeat in the club’s 120-year history.

The dismal Dons suffered a humiliating 1-0 Scottish Cup exit at sixth-tier Darvel to mount more pressure on under-fire Goodwin.

Goodwin accepts it was an “embarrassing” loss, but believes he can still turn around Aberdeen’s ailing fortunes.

However, he admits he might not get the chance to turn it around as there are “no assurances for anyone”.

United States-based Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Recreation Park to watch the shocker.

The Reds have now exited both cup competitions and also suffered a humiliating 5-0 loss at Hearts in little more than a week.

The season is in crisis and the 700 away fans in Darvel made their frustration and anger clear at full-time.

Goodwin said: “I do believe I can turn it around, absolutely.

“I have confidence in the squad I have got, although we are going through a very difficult period at the moment.

“The last two results have been extremely disappointing.

Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“To concede five in midweek against Hearts and then to come here to a junior team and get turned over is embarrassing and humiliating for everyone connected to the club.

“I can only apologise.

“I speak on behalf of everyone, the staff and players here – we are extremely embarrassed by what happened.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during the Scottish Cup tie at Darvel. Image: SNS

‘Nobody has got assurances from anyone’

Struggling Aberdeen have now won just once in nine games since the winter break.

Aberdeen were overwhelmed 5-0 by Hearts last week to give slim aspirations of a push to finish third a stark reality check.

Cormack sacked Stephen Glass after 11 months as manager in March last year following a Scottish Cup defeat at Motherwell.

Goodwin was appointed Glass’ successor 11 months ago, in mid February.

Asked if he can survive the biggest shock in the Scottish Cup’s 149-year history, Goodwin said: “Nobody has got assurances from anyone.

“As a manager especially as the size of Aberdeen, you need to win games of football and our form since the World Cup break hasn’t been good enough.

“This is an extremely difficult result for me to take.”

Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

‘We weren’t at it for whatever reason’

Jordan Kirkpatrick shocked the Reds with a first half goal that deflected past keeper Joe Lewis.

Darvel keeper Chris Truesdale made three great close-range saves from Ryan Duncan, Bojan Miovki and Duk to deny the Dons.

Darvel held on for  a famous, and deserved, win to book a fifth-round home tie against Falkirk.

Goodwin said: “I could stand here and talk about how bad we were as a team.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS

“But I think that would be doing a disservice to Darvel.

“I thought they thoroughly deserved their victory.

“We weren’t at it for whatever reason – we were very flat and we didn’t have any cutting edge in the final third.

“Darvel got their noses in front and defended for their lives.”

 

