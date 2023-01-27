Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who have won two European trophies?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Where is the pride within the Aberdeen squad in playing for a famous club who have won two European trophies and have a passionate support?

Answers on a postcard please – because it was nowhere to be seen as the Reds were utterly humiliated by sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday.

Have these players all forgotten they are representing a great, proud club with a noble history?

Aberdeen FC means absolutely everything to supporters, who are now hurting, and concerned, after the embarrassment in Ayrshire.

Wearing that Aberdeen shirt should mean the same to players as it does to fans, it should be a badge of honour you wear with pride.

Players should puff their chest out with pride and bust a gut until there is nothing left in the tank to justify the honour of wearing the Dons jersey.

I know all the supporters would do that, and they will all be in pain because Aberdeen were made a laughing stock by the players’ actions in Darvel.

Only relegation would be worse than Darvel embarrassment

So shameful was the cup embarrassment, it has even been on the news worldwide.

The only thing that would be worse than suffering the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history would be if Aberdeen were relegated.

If they don’t get their fingers out now and start showing fight, passion and pride in the club, that catastrophic scenario could be a real danger.

Aside from the Darvel disaster, the Dons have taken just four points from 21 since the winter break.

Manager Jim Goodwin is in the last chance saloon after the dismal run of form.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the board opted to stand by Goodwin, issuing a statement on Wednesday.

However, the statement also included the demand for an “immediate response” from the manager and the players.

Goodwin’s side need to beat Hibs and St Mirren to extend managerial rein

I feel only wins against Hibs on Saturday and St Mirren on Wednesday can save Goodwin.

Many supporters are calling for him to be axed and six points from the next two games would give him leeway.

His team have to stand up, find some pride, and deliver back-to-back Premiership wins over the next few days.

If they do, it also raises another question – why couldn’t they do that in the previous nine matches?

Dons players are also responsible for dreadful run of form – but questions over Darvel selection remain

Goodwin has taken the flak, but the players are also equally culpable and many must surely be fighting for their Pittodrie futures.

A major flaw is the lack of leaders on the park.

Graeme Shinnie is a leader, yet he was left on the bench at Darvel.

A major question lingers over that decision.

If Shinnie was fit enough to be on the bench, play him for the first half or until the Dons have a comfortable lead at Darvel.

That didn’t happen. And he also wasn’t introduced off the bench when the Reds were hurtling headfirst towards the most humiliating defeat in the club’s 120-year history.

You must always play your strongest team.

Leaving leading goal-scorer Bojan Miovski on the bench until half-time was also baffling.

Have chairman Dave Cormack and the Aberdeen board made the right call? We’ll soon see

Aberdeen chairman Cormack has put a lot of money into the club and also backed Goodwin during the summer transfer window.

Goodwin splashed out around £1.5 million in transfer fees in the summer as part of a major rebuild.

It looked to be paying off with the Dons sitting third in the Premiership and in the League Cup semi-final going into the winter break.

Since then it has all gone downhill rapidly.

Cormack and the Aberdeen board have decided to stick with Goodwin.

We will find out in the next few games if that is the right call, or not.

But what remains clear is that some of these Aberdeen players are not up to scratch for this great club.

Nor do they have the right mentality needed to wear the club’s famous jersey with pride.

Defenders needed immediately

Away from the carnage of the last week, the clock on the January transfer window closing is also ticking down.

We are now 27 days into the window and the Dons have still not signed a defender.

It was glaringly obvious long before the window opened that the defence had to be strengthened.

Hopefully there will be at least one centre-back and a right-back signed before the window closes – it would be inconceivable to exit the window without that back-line strengthened.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Fulham centre-back Connor McAvoy.

Hearts and League One Plymouth Argyle are also said to be interested in the Scotland under-21 international.

McAvoy is highly rated, but is only 20 years old and has yet to play for Fulham’s first team.

He would possibly be one for the future.

Aberdeen need experienced defenders who can step immediately into the back-line in a bid to shore up a leaky defence.

The inability to consistently deliver clean sheets is killing Aberdeen’s season.

It was a problem when Goodwin was appointed manager in February last year.

That defensive fragility remains a weakness, which is a concern.

It must be addressed and fixed before the window closes next week.

Cove could make statement tonight

Cove Rangers could deliver a real statement they are back on track tonight when hosting title-chasing Ayr United in the Championship.

Ayr United occupy second spot in the table, just two points adrift of leaders Queens Park.

Cove Rangers have strengthened recently with the addition of former Dons midfielder Miko Virtanen and the loan arrival of Tony Weston from Rangers.

If Cove Rangers can overcome Ayr at the Balmoral Stadium, it would be a clear indicator progress has been made under new boss Paul Hartley.