Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who have won two European trophies?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who have won two European trophies?

By Joe Harper
January 27, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:17 pm
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS

Where is the pride within the Aberdeen squad in playing for a famous club who have won two European trophies and have a passionate support?

Answers on a postcard please – because it was nowhere to be seen as the Reds were utterly humiliated by sixth-tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday.

Have these players all forgotten they are representing a great, proud club with a noble history?

Aberdeen FC means absolutely everything to supporters, who are now hurting, and concerned, after the embarrassment in Ayrshire.

Wearing that Aberdeen shirt should mean the same to players as it does to fans, it should be a badge of honour you wear with pride.

Players should puff their chest out with pride and bust a gut until there is nothing left in the tank to justify the honour of wearing the Dons jersey.

I know all the supporters would do that, and they will all be in pain because Aberdeen were made a laughing stock by the players’ actions in Darvel.

Only relegation would be worse than Darvel embarrassment

So shameful was the cup embarrassment, it has even been on the news worldwide.

Darvel scorer Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The only thing that would be worse than suffering the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history would be if Aberdeen were relegated.

If they don’t get their fingers out now and start showing fight, passion and pride in the club, that catastrophic scenario could be a real danger.

Aside from the Darvel disaster, the Dons have taken just four points from 21 since the winter break.

Aberdeen fans watch on during the Scottish Cup loss to sixth tier Darvel. Image: SNS

Manager Jim Goodwin is in the last chance saloon after the dismal run of form.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the board opted to stand by Goodwin, issuing a statement on Wednesday.

However, the statement also included the demand for an “immediate response” from the manager and the players.

Goodwin’s side need to beat Hibs and St Mirren to extend managerial rein

I feel only wins against Hibs on Saturday and St Mirren on Wednesday can save Goodwin.

Many supporters are calling for him to be axed and six points from the next two games would give him leeway.

His team have to stand up, find some pride, and deliver back-to-back Premiership wins over the next few days.

If they do, it also raises another question – why couldn’t they do that in the previous nine matches?

Dons players are also responsible for dreadful run of form – but questions over Darvel selection remain

Goodwin has taken the flak, but the players are also equally culpable and many must surely be fighting for their Pittodrie futures.

A major flaw is the lack of leaders on the park.

Graeme Shinnie is a leader, yet he was left on the bench at Darvel.

A major question lingers over that decision.

Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

If Shinnie was fit enough to be on the bench, play him for the first half or until the Dons have a comfortable lead at Darvel.

That didn’t happen. And he also wasn’t introduced off the bench when the Reds were hurtling headfirst towards the most humiliating defeat in the club’s 120-year history.

You must always play your strongest team.

Leaving leading goal-scorer Bojan Miovski on the bench until half-time was also baffling.

Bojan Miovski scores against Darvel, but its ruled out for offside. Image: SNS

Have chairman Dave Cormack and the Aberdeen board made the right call? We’ll soon see

Aberdeen chairman Cormack has put a lot of money into the club and also backed Goodwin during the summer transfer window.

Goodwin splashed out around £1.5 million in transfer fees in the summer as part of a major rebuild.

It looked to be paying off with the Dons sitting third in the Premiership and in the League Cup semi-final going into the winter break.

Since then it has all gone downhill rapidly.

Cormack and the Aberdeen board have decided to stick with Goodwin.

We will find out in the next few games if that is the right call, or not.

But what remains clear is that some of these Aberdeen players are not up to scratch for this great club.

Nor do they have the right mentality needed to wear the club’s famous jersey with pride.

Darvel players celebrate in the changing room after a famous win against Aberdeen at Recreation Park. Image: SNS

Defenders needed immediately

Away from the carnage of the last week, the clock on the January transfer window closing is also ticking down.

We are now 27 days into the window and the Dons have still not signed a defender.

It was glaringly obvious long before the window opened that the defence had to be strengthened.

Hopefully there will be at least one centre-back and a right-back signed before the window closes – it would be inconceivable to exit the window without that back-line strengthened.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Fulham centre-back Connor McAvoy.

Hearts and League One Plymouth Argyle are also said to be interested in the Scotland under-21 international.

McAvoy is highly rated, but is only 20 years old and has yet to play for Fulham’s first team.

Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Image: PA

He would possibly be one for the future.

Aberdeen need experienced defenders who can step immediately into the back-line in a bid to shore up a leaky defence.

The inability to consistently deliver clean sheets is killing Aberdeen’s season.

It was a problem when Goodwin was appointed manager in February last year.

That defensive fragility remains a weakness, which is a concern.

It must be addressed and fixed before the window closes next week.

Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Cove could make statement tonight

Cove Rangers could deliver a real statement they are back on track tonight when hosting title-chasing Ayr United in the Championship.

Ayr United occupy second spot in the table, just two points adrift of leaders Queens Park.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers have strengthened recently with the addition of former Dons midfielder Miko Virtanen and the loan arrival of Tony Weston from Rangers.

If Cove Rangers can overcome Ayr at the Balmoral Stadium, it would be a clear indicator progress has been made under new boss Paul Hartley.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn't feature against Darvel
2
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
'We have to show we care': Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says players are determined…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: After week from hell, there's only one way Jim Goodwin keeps his…
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin at full time after the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin may be under intense pressure... but he isn't showing…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin vows to repay Aberdeen board for not taking 'easy option' to sack…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)
Aberdeen target Bailey Wright could move out on loan this month, confirms Sunderland boss…
Aberdeen's players reflect on their defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won't be allowed to forget their part in…
Aberdeen manager JIm Goodwin before the Scottish Cup defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Frank McDougall says Jim Goodwin is 'very lucky man' to still be Aberdeen boss...…
4

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented