Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie

Jim Goodwin lives to fight another day but there is little doubt the Aberdeen manager’s days are numbered.

Two days of deliberation from the Dons board, and the new entity that is the football monitoring board in particular, ended with a brief but telling statement from Pittodrie on Wednesday evening.

The Scottish Cup exit at sixth-tier Darvel was unacceptable but Goodwin stays, for now.

However, only a fool would believe the clock is not now ticking within the club. It has become a case of when, not if, a change is made.

The board’s belief the players remain behind the manager was as close as the under-pressure Dons boss got to a vote of confidence but the reality is it was not forthcoming from the Pittodrie boardroom.

There were no words of encouragement towards Goodwin here. It was the football equivalent of being in the last chance saloon knowing the glass is nearly empty.

It was no vote of confidence. A stay of execution more like.

Fan fury to be expected as Goodwin remains Aberdeen manager

The response from the Red Army to the announcement the manager will be in the dugout at Hibernian on Saturday has predictably been one of fury.

That anger still lingers but alongside has come disbelief and ridicule.

The failure to sack the manager, the absence of an apology and yes, the football monitoring board which comprises of Cormack, director of football Steven Gunn, former chairman Stewart Milne and director and former player Willie Garner.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack and his fellow directors will have fully anticipated that reaction before approving the statement.

Zoe Ogilvie’s public relations expertise would not have been needed in the boardroom to point out what the fallout of all of this would be.

Why has the Aberdeen FC board not sacked Jim Goodwin?

Let’s be frank here. Sacking Goodwin would have been the easy decision to make so why, knowing the fans are demanding a change, did they resist?

The investment already made in Goodwin and his squad is one reason.

He has been allowed to change the coaching, medical and analysis team to how he wants it.

The former St Mirren manager has also had more money to spend in the transfer market than any manager in the club’s recent history.

The wage bill is the highest it has ever been and for all the criticism of the team’s away form and defensive record, there have been some diamonds in the rough unearthed.

The imminent closure of the transfer window is another reason.

Aberdeen have irons in the fire all over the place as they look to bolster their ranks before Tuesday’s deadline.

It is not a good look, nor is there much appeal, for a club hoping to entice players to join if there is no manager in place.

Think about it – how do you sell the Dons as being a positive place to be when you have just sacked your manager after the worst result in the club’s history?

The third option to consider is the board is buying itself time to sound out potential replacements.

After all, if the Dons lose at Easter Road on Saturday the club the clamour for action to be taken from the Pittodrie faithful will surely be incontestable.

Only a fool would believe unofficial chats are not already under way to sound out potential replacements.

Goodwin given last chance – but how long will he remain?

For all that investment and support behind the scenes, no man is immune from poor results and Aberdeen’s form since the World Cup has been nothing short of abysmal.

One win in nine games tells the story and that away record is horrific.

If you include the trip to Hampden for the 2-1 loss to Rangers in the League Cup, the Dons have lost all seven of their last trips.

That is why there is no vote of confidence from the boardroom.

What there is though, is an ultimatum. Buck up your ideas, get this club winning games again and do it now.

Or else.