‘It’s about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame’ – Aberdeen’s fans react to Jim Goodwin’s departure after 6-0 defeat at Hibernian

Jim Goodwin’s time as Aberdeen manager came to a painful end after a disastrous sequence of results.

The former St Mirren boss was granted a reprieve after the humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of sixth tier Darvel on Monday.

He was tasked with getting an “immediate response” from his players but a crushing 6-0 defeat against Hibernian signalled the end of his 11-month spell in charge of the Dons.

The Red Army were quick to make their feelings known as the news was confirmed by the club shortly after the full-time whistle at Easter Road.

There was a strong feeling that Goodwin had been badly let down by his players after another woeful display.

Shaun Smith wrote: “About time but the players need to take a lot of the blame, embarrassing effort!”

Charlie Souter wrote: “I get it, but I also hope the club parts company with the under performers on the pitch too, equally to blame.”

Clive Black wrote: “Manager obviously needed to go but no way this shambles is down to one man. Yes, manager a disgrace but players just as much of a disgrace – not fit to wear the shirt.

“Ultimately though bottom line responsibility is with the board. Absolutely shocking couple of months and can only hope the club can’t get any lower than this. Fans deserve better all round.”

Jordan Macdonald added: “The players have a lot to answer for – embarrassing.”

Deborah Main agreed, saying: “All well and good, but every single one of those players needs to have a good honest look at themselves. Pathetic.”

John Donald had sympathy for Goodwin. He wrote: “Hate to see any manager lose their job, but this has been coming. Some poor decisions taken.”

Gregor Duke said: “He should have been sacked at half time!”

Kevin Cameron wrote: “Gutted for him. Really thought he was going to change things. All the best Jim.”

John Taylor: “Embarrassing, The club should make the players make their own way home.”

Right decision.

Out of his depth a little. Better for him to move forward with his career and for our club to rebuild and move forward also.

Now the worry is who they take in next 😐 — Andrew Clark (@AndyClark1991) January 28, 2023

Who next for the Pittodrie hotseat?

The attention will now turn to the club’s quest to find a successor for Jim Goodwin.

Stanley Mackie felt a manager with experience of success in the Scottish Premiership could be the answer.

He wrote: “Should have been on Monday… Neil Lennon until end of season see how he gets on.”

While Martin Robertson feels the Aberdeen board should be looking to Hampden for the next Dons boss.

He wrote: “Next manager needs to unite the fans again. Neil Lennon would do a job but he’d split the fans even more. I’d go cap in hand to Steve Clarke. Killie and Scotland both performed above expectations with him in charge.”

Meanwhile, Brian Brebner hopes the announcement will see Vicente Besuijen return to the Dons starting line-up.

The winger has barely featured under Goodwin since the World Cup break and was left out of the squad for the match against Hibernian.

He wrote: “Get Besuijen back in the team now Goodwin is away, he was player of the year last year for the Dons.”

Correct decision and glad to see the board act so quickly. Probably shouldn't have been in charge today but I get you wanted to give him a chance, but the players spoke with their performance. Onwards, and hopefully upwards! — Andrew Hall (@AMHall2018) January 28, 2023

Neil Ritchie felt the club had no choice but to part company with Goodwin but felt wider issues at the club need to be addressed. He wrote: “Had to be done. Why he was left in charge for today is anyone’s guess. More needs doing than changing manager though.”

Jeff Bruce added: “Hopefully the players and hierarchy go too, root and branch change needed.”