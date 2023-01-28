‘It’s about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame’ – Aberdeen’s fans react to Jim Goodwin’s departure after 6-0 defeat at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘It’s about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame’ – Aberdeen’s fans react to Jim Goodwin’s departure after 6-0 defeat at Hibernian

By Danny Law
January 28, 2023, 6:03 pm
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin’s time as Aberdeen manager came to a painful end after a disastrous sequence of results.

The former St Mirren boss was granted a reprieve after the humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of sixth tier Darvel on Monday.

He was tasked with getting an “immediate response” from his players but a crushing 6-0 defeat against Hibernian signalled the end of his 11-month spell in charge of the Dons. 

The Red Army were quick to make their feelings known as the news was confirmed by the club shortly after the full-time whistle at Easter Road.

There was a strong feeling that Goodwin had been badly let down by his players after another woeful display.

Shaun Smith wrote: “About time but the players need to take a lot of the blame, embarrassing effort!”

Charlie Souter wrote: “I get it, but I also hope the club parts company with the under performers on the pitch too, equally to blame.”

Elie Youan celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 to Hibs in a one-sided encounter. Image: SNS.

Clive Black wrote: “Manager obviously needed to go but no way this shambles is down to one man. Yes, manager a disgrace but players just as much of a disgrace – not fit to wear the shirt.

“Ultimately though bottom line responsibility is with the board. Absolutely shocking couple of months and can only hope the club can’t get any lower than this. Fans deserve better all round.”

Jordan Macdonald added: “The players have a lot to answer for – embarrassing.”

Deborah Main agreed, saying: “All well and good, but every single one of those players needs to have a good honest look at themselves. Pathetic.”

John Donald had sympathy for Goodwin. He wrote: “Hate to see any manager lose their job, but this has been coming. Some poor decisions taken.”

Gregor Duke said: “He should have been sacked at half time!”

Kevin Cameron wrote: “Gutted for him. Really thought he was going to change things. All the best Jim.”

John Taylor: “Embarrassing, The club should make the players make their own way home.”

Who next for the Pittodrie hotseat?

The attention will now turn to the club’s quest to find a successor for Jim Goodwin.

Stanley Mackie felt a manager with experience of success in the Scottish Premiership could be the answer.

He wrote: “Should have been on Monday… Neil Lennon until end of season see how he gets on.”

While Martin Robertson feels the Aberdeen board should be looking to Hampden for the next Dons boss.

He wrote: “Next manager needs to unite the fans again. Neil Lennon would do a job but he’d split the fans even more. I’d go cap in hand to Steve Clarke. Killie and Scotland both performed above expectations with him in charge.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS. 

Meanwhile, Brian Brebner hopes the announcement will see Vicente Besuijen return to the Dons starting line-up.

The winger has barely featured under Goodwin since the World Cup break and was left out of the squad for the match against Hibernian.

He wrote: “Get Besuijen back in the team now Goodwin is away, he was player of the year last year for the Dons.”

Neil Ritchie felt the club had no choice but to part company with Goodwin but felt wider issues at the club need to be addressed. He wrote: “Had to be done. Why he was left in charge for today is anyone’s guess. More needs doing than changing manager though.”

Jeff Bruce added: “Hopefully the players and hierarchy go too, root and branch change needed.”

Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Jim Goodwin axed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looking dejected during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin SACKED after 6-0 hammering at Hibs proves final straw for Dave Cormack…
Jim Goodwin at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings after latest humiliation sees Jim Goodwin…
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn't feature against Darvel
2
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
'We have to show we care': Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says players are determined…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: After week from hell, there's only one way Jim Goodwin keeps his…
2
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin at full time after the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin may be under intense pressure... but he isn't showing…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin vows to repay Aberdeen board for not taking 'easy option' to sack…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers
A82 crash
Three injured in multi-vehicle crash on the A82 outside Inverness
Aviemore Sled Dog Rally
IN PICTURES: Aviemore Sled Dog Rally returns as huskies hit the Cairngorm trails
CR0040783 Highland League between Inverurie Locos and Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh 2nd goal celebration Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented