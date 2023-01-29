Barry Robson to lead Aberdeen’s interim coaching team following Jim Goodwin departure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed that Barry Robson will lead the club’s interim coaching team following Jim Goodwin’s departure.

Goodwin was sacked as Aberdeen manager following Saturday’s 6-0 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Robson, Aberdeen’s development phase manager, is set to take charge of the Dons for their midweek meeting with St Mirren.

The former Scotland international will be assisted by Steve Agnew, who worked with Robson at Middlesbrough, and Aberdeen development phase coach Scott Anderson.

Agnew was most recently working as assistant head coach to Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion before leaving when Bruce was sacked in October.

The club has said an update on the search for a new manager will be given “in due course.”

The Club has put in place an interim coaching team to oversee first team matters. Led by Barry Robson, the coaching team will comprise Steve Agnew, a highly experienced coach who worked with Barry at Middlesbrough FC, and Development Phase coach, Scott Anderson. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2023

A Dons statement read: “The club has acted swiftly to put in place an interim coaching team to oversee first team matters until a new manager is appointed.

“Led by development phase manager, Barry Robson, the coaching team will comprise Steve Agnew, a highly experienced coach who worked with Barry at Middlesbrough FC, and development phase coach, Scott Anderson.

“The interim team will take their first training session with the playing squad on Monday as they prepare for the visit of St Mirren to Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday evening.

“An update on the search for a new manager will be communicated in due course, but in the meantime everyone at the club will get behind Barry and his coaching team who are fully focused on getting the team back on-track to achieving our goal of European football next season.”