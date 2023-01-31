Aberdeen land Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan deal until end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Jay Gorter from Dutch giants Ajax.

Amsterdam custodian Gorter becomes the managerless Dons’ first deadline day signing, and their fourth of the window overall, subject to the deal receiving sign off from the Home Office.

Gorter joined Ajax in the summer of 2021, signing a four-year deal, having previously made over 40 appearances in the Dutch second tier with Go Ahead Eagles.

His only start for Ajax this season was in a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield.

He becomes the fourth keeper on Aberdeen’s books. Although No.1 Kelle Roos is currently injured, veteran stopper Joe Lewis and youngster Tom Ritchie – recalled from a loan at Peterhead – are other options.