Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job

By Sean Wallace
January 31, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 5:42 pm
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Poland’s former World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz is interested in the vacant Aberdeen managerial position.

Michniewicz and assistant Kamil Potrykus led Poland to the knock-out stages at the Qatar World Cup in November last year.

It was the first time Poland had progressed from the World Cup group stages in 36 years.

Only three months after facing eventual winners Argentina and beaten finalists France in the World Cup, Michniewicz is open to leading Aberdeen.

Michniewicz, 52, has won Polish league titles with Legia Warsaw (2021) and Zagłebie Lubin (2007).

He also led Legia Warsaw to the group stages of the Europa League in 2021 where they beat Leicester City and Spartak Moscow.

Potrykus has been Michniewicz’s number two for a decade and confirmed they are ready to talk to Aberdeen’s hierarchy.

It is understood Michniewicz is on Aberdeen’s radar.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications as the chairman Dave Cormack and the board search for a replacement for Jim Goodwin who was axed.

Michniewicz and Potrykus have not officially applied for the post but are willing to open up talks.

The duo are free agents having left the Poland international set-up at the end of December when their contracts expired.

Czeslaw Michniewicz, head coach of Poland, ahead of the Round of 16 match World Cup against France. Image: Shutterstock

Potrykus said: “If Aberdeen are interested we would take a flight for a meeting.

“We will easily come over to discuss.

“If we have the chance I think it would be something good.

“Aberdeen is a good club with fantastic history and amazing coaches in the past like Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It is a huge inspiration so there is always room to talk if the club are interested.

“Czeslaw is someone who wants to meet and discuss this.

“We will find the time and the room to discuss if the opportunity was to come.

“Let’s see what happens in Scotland.

“We think Scotland is a good league with a good challenge to promote yourself and succeed.”

Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and Czeslaw Michniewicz after the World Cup clash with Argentina. Image: Shutterstock

Managing in the Qatar World Cup

Michniewicz led Lech Poznan to the Polish Cup and Super Cup double in 2004 in his first managerial position.

He also won the league and Super Cup double with unfashionable Zaglebie Lubin in 2007.

Michniewicz took over from Paulo Sousa as Poland boss in January 2022 and led them to the World Cup, beating Sweden in the play-offs.

He masterminded Poland’s progression from the World Cup group stages for the first time since 1986.

Poland drew with Mexico (0-0), beat Saudi Arabia (2-0) and lost to eventual World Cup winners Argentina (2-0) in the group stages.

They lost 3-1 to beaten finalists France in the last-16.

Polish national soccer team head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz, left, and his assistant Kamil Potrykus, right, lead their team’s training session ahead of the World Cup. Image: Leszek Szymanski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Potrykus said: “Reaching the knock-out stages for the first time since 1986 was amazing.

“Then our contracts expired and we didn’t renew.

“Now Czeslaw and I are looking for something new.

“In the first game, we drew with Mexico and if Robert Lewandowski had scored his penalty we would have got three points.

“Then everyone was surprised when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina.

“That made our group very difficult as we knew Argentina needed six points and they were our last game of the group.

“However we qualified from the group – then France came.

“The World Cup was a fantastic experience which we learned from and will take that and implement it into our next challenge.”

Domestic and international success

Highly respected Michniewicz also retained Poland’s position in the Nations League A last year, surviving a group comprising Belgium, Netherlands and Wales.

When leading Legia Warsaw to the Polish league title in 2020/21 Michniewicz oversaw a 12-game winning streak.

He then led Legia Warsaw to the third round of the Champions League, beating Bodo Glimt and FC Flora.

They would lose out in the third leg 2-1 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb.

Prior to their time at Legia Warsaw, Wichniewicz and Potrykus led the Poland U21s to the European Championship finals.

It was the first time Poland had reached that stage since 1994.

Poland’s coach Czeslaw Michniewicz during the FIFA World Cup clash with Argentina. Image: Shutterstock

Potrykus said: “I have worked with Czeslaw for 10 years.

“We had an amazing time with the Polish U21s  where we qualified after 24 years for the European championships.

“It was a hard group with Italy, Belgium and Spain.

“However we got six points, beating Italy and Belgium.

“Then we moved to Legia Warsaw as they recognised how well we did with the U21s.

“With Legia, we won the league title then had a fanatic time in the Europa League.

“We played three games before leaving, beating Leicester under Brendan Rodgers and Spartak Moscow.

“Then the Poland national team came.

“We had a big challenge to play against Sweden but we won that to qualify for the World Cup.

“Then we kept Poland in the top level of the Nations League despite a tough group with Belgium, Netherlands and Wales.”

