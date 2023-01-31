Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart linked with move to MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons are reportedly weighing up a move for Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.

The 30-year-old moved to Pittodrie in the summer and was immediately made captain by Jim Goodwin, who was sacked at the weekend following a 6-0 defeat at Hibernian.

The English league One side are keen to land a central defender before the window closes and are considering a move for Stewart, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Stewart has endured a difficult period at the Dons in recent weeks, having been sent off twice in his previous six appearances, including a red card in the League Cup semi-final defeat against Rangers at Hampden.

The Dons have already bolstered their defence with Mattie Pollock joining on loan from Watford on Sunday and Swindon defender Angus MacDonald joining on a permanent deal until the end of the season earlier today.