Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin on trial with Hibernian

Ex-Aberdeen central defender Mikey Devlin is training with Hibernian this week as he steps up his search for a new club.

The three-times capped Scotland international is a free agent after leaving Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town last month following the end of his short-term deal.

The 29-year-old spent four years at Pittodrie but made only 51 appearances due to injury problems.

But the former Hamilton Accies captain could be given a fresh chance in Scotland at Easter Road.

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson said: “It’s no secret that we’re looking for potentially one more.

“It could be Michael Devlin. He’s in the building at the moment.

“I know he’s had his recent injury history but all reports we’ve had in terms of his last club have been positive.

“It’s an opportunity for us to have a look at him and him to have a look at us for three or four days.”