Aberdeen Women will look to keep playing without fear, says interim coach Gavin Levey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women will look to keep playing without fear, says interim coach Gavin Levey

By Sophie Goodwin
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women will look to continue their fearless approach when they travel to Celtic in SWPL 1, says interim coach Gavin Levey.

The Dons travel to the Excelsior Stadium on Sunday to face Fran Alonso’s side, who sit seven places above Aberdeen in second in the top-flight after 16 games.

It is the Reds’ third SWPL 1 game in Glasgow in just seven days, having played Glasgow Women last weekend before a rescheduled trip against Rangers on Wednesday night.

The Rangers game ended in 4-1 defeat but Levey said it was Aberdeen’s best performance since he has been at the helm and praised the players’ valiant display.

And Levey wants the Dons to bring that same attitude against the Ghirls, as he knows it will be another tough test against a full-time professional outfit.

Bailley Collins comes up against Rangers’ Nicola Docherty at Broadwood Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We’re playing without fear just now and there’s a lot of belief. We were buzzing after the Rangers game, despite the score – there’s just a good feeling about things right now.

“We’ve just go to go to Celtic and do what we know we can do and control what we can control. It’s our job to make sure that this is a positive environment which has belief.

“We’re playing different styles and it’s been a learning curve. There have been really good games and not so good games – Glasgow Women last Sunday was way below-par.

“To play Rangers on Wednesday on a huge pitch against top quality players, it was a great test for us and it was the reaction we wanted to see. Now, we just have to find that consistency.

“Celtic have a quality team, there’s no point us going down there and hiding behind that, so we will have to deal with that and play to our own strengths.

“Our strengths are we’re a team with loads of youth internationals who want to play with freedom and will be brave. They’re told it’s okay to make mistakes but to just go out and work their socks off against some of the best players at this level.”

Busy schedule won’t deter Aberdeen

The fixtures have come thick and fast for Aberdeen with the Celtic clash their third game in a week – which will be followed up with a Wednesday night meeting with Dundee United, before a trip to Glasgow City in the cup on February 12.

But, Levey says, the condensed schedule has not affected morale amongst the players with the coaching staff also doing everything they can to ensure the squad’s welfare.

He said: “I spoke to the league to try and come up with solutions but that didn’t get us anywhere. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do – and that is flip it and it into the fighting spirit that we need.

“It’s my job to make sure this environment is us knowing we’re not going to bow down. There are girls swapping work shifts to make sure they can be at the games.

“And that’s credit to them because I’m sure it would be quite easy to say they can’t play because of work. We’ve just got to go again, the players are willing to make those sacrifices to play for Aberdeen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Celtic Women 3-0 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey says defeat can be learning curve for…
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
'Happiest Saturday in a long time!' - Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
John Hughes.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County boss John Hughes applies for Aberdeen job
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent 'health scare'
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Interim manager Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will start climbing up the Premiership table
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson talks with his captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Barry Robson: Why loanee Graeme Shinnie was my choice for Aberdeen captain
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. BGF investment in STC Insiso Picture shows; l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso. Aberdeen. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; 17/01/2023
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places

Editor's Picks

Most Commented