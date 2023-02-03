Former Aberdeen defender Thomas Solberg says Norwegian managers Geir Bakke and Kjetil Knutsen should be on Dons shortlist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen defender Thomas Solberg believes the Dons should not overlook Norwegian football in their search for a new manager.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has been the early favourite to replace Jim Goodwin with some bookmakers.

But two Norwegian managers – Geir Bakke and Kjetil Knutsen – have also been touted as possible successors to Goodwin at Pittodrie.

Bakke, 53, has been head coach of Lillestrom SK since December 2019 and led them back to the top flight of Norwegian football in his first season in charge.

He guided them to a fourth-place finish in 2021 in their first season back in the top tier which earned them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

They followed that up with another fourth-place finish last year but only the top three qualified for Europe.

Knutsen reportedly turned down an approach by Aberdeen last year when the Dons were looking to replace Stephen Glass.

The 54-year-old has been head coach of Bodo/Glimt since 2018, leading the club to their first top flight title in 2020. They followed up this success by winning the title again in 2021 and also caused shockwaves with a 6-1 win against Roma in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

He was voted coach of the year in Norway in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Bodo/Glimt finished second to Molde last year.

Solberg, who scored five goals in 78 appearances during three years at Pittodrie from 1999 to 2002, reckons both managers could be a success at Pittodrie.

He said: “I know Aberdeen are looking for a new manager and they are probably the two most esteemed managers in Norwegian football at the moment.

“They have both been successful, especially Kjetil at Bodo/Glimt.

“They have won the league and made an impact in Europe as well. He is highly thought of.

“Geir took over the Lillestrom job when they had been relegated and took them back up to the Eliteserien.

“They are both very good managers.

“I know Geir a bit because he was at my old club Moss for a few years. He is a really hard-working guy who has enjoyed a lot of success.

“They would both come highly recommended from people who know Norwegian football.”

Solberg believes both men would be capable of creating a Dons team that would excite supporters and challenge for trophies.

He said: “They both manage teams who play good, attacking football but always with a sound system and clear defensive strategies.

“They are tough teams to play against.

“What Bodo/Glimt have achieved is tremendous, pushing Rosenborg at the top of the league.

“Although they didn’t win the title last year they have really established themselves in a way which few would have expected.”

Knutsen has been linked with several clubs across Europe following his impressive work in his homeland, including the Brighton job last year when Graham Potter moved to Chelsea.

Solberg believes Bakke may be a more realistic option for the Dons.

He said: “Would Aberdeen be a step up or a sideways move compared to where he is at the moment? That is difficult to say.

“I’m sure they would both like to test themselves outside of Norway. It’s about finding the right club.

“I’m not sure how probable it is for Kjetil to leave because he has built something and I’m not sure he is ready to leave.

“Aberdeen would probably be the right-sized club for him and the right type of challenges.

“I think Geir would maybe be the more likely to be looking at that type of move. It feels like the more natural choice.

“For the average Norwegian football fan, they may see a move to Aberdeen as a sideways move but for the managers I think it could be a good challenge to try to replicate their success in a different league.

“It would be more of an accomplishment than doing it in their own league.”

Solberg, who now runs his own sports centre in Moss, says there is a buzz around Norwegian football at the moment.

He added: “There is a lot of interest in Norwegian football after Erling Haaland’s success.

“A lot of clubs are looking at Norwegian players for the next one. There are a lot of players being bought from Norwegian clubs and lots of clubs scouting in Norway.

“Geir and Kjetil stand out a bit as they are the most promising coaches and they are at a good age.

“They have a few years left and they could be interested in testing themselves abroad.”