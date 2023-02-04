Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons end losing streak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen ended a damaging run of form with a 3-1 defeat of struggling Motherwell as the hunt for a new manager continues.

The crisis hit Dons, who recently sacked boss Jim Goodwin, had lost their previous five games in all competitions.

Since returning from the winter break the Dons had taken only four points from a possible 27 prior to facing struggling Motherwell.

It was a slump that had dropped them into the bottom six.

Interim boss Barry Robson lifted some of the gloom clouding Pittodrie in recent weeks with a well earned victory which should have been more emphatic.

This was a clash of two teams low confidence as Motherwell are now without a win in 11 Premiership games.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 42nd minute when Duk headed in a Jonny Hayes cross.

Leading scorer Bojan Miovski netted a brace after the break to take his tally for the season to 16.

Motherwell hit back through a Kevin van Veen penalty awarded following a VAR review for handball by Matty Kennedy.

Aberdeen had a Mattie Pollock goal harshly chalked off for a foul.

Talking points

Despite recent chaos Dons only three points off Europe

Despite all the chaos and crisis in form of recent weeks this win takes the Dons to within three points of fourth and Euro qualification.

If the Reds can build momentum from this long awaited win the hope the Premiership season can yet be salvaged will remain, although Celtic away is next!

Aberdeen’s attack looked dangerous against ‘Well and the new look defence is far more robust.

If both of those attributes can be combined consistently it can revive the campaign.

Aberdeen hierarchy’s search for a new continues having axed Jim Goodwin following the 6-0 loss to Hibs last weekend.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the board have some breathing space now as the Dons are not in action next week, having crashed out of the Scottish Cup.

Their next fixture is away to Premiership leaders Celtic on February 20.

Interim coach Barry Robson and No.2 Steve Agnew have proven they are safe hands to get the Dons ready for that trip to Parkhead.

Whether Robson wants to throw his hat in the ring after this convincing win to be permanent manager remains to be seen.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is understood to be interested in the Pittodrie post.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

Norwegian managers Geir Bakke (Lillestrom SK) and Kjetil Knutsen (Bodo/Glimt) have also been touted as possible successors to Goodwin.

Whoever does get the managerial job this victory, albeit against a poor Motherwell side, suggests there is something he can build on within the squad.

Ajax loan star Jay Gorter giving nod ahead of Joe Lewis

On loan Ajax keeper Jay Gorter was pitched straight into the starting line-up after his work permit was secured.

Transfer deadline day signing Gorter, 22, was ineligible for the 3-1 loss to St Mirren as the Dons waited for his Visa and work permit to be rubber stamped.

Gorter was only beaten by a penalty kick against Motherwell, awarded for handball following a VAR review.

The Ajax stopper was commanding in his box, vocal and had good distribution.

However it is difficult to assess his shot stopping qualities as Gorter was so well protected by the defence.

Gorter’s immediate introduction to the starting line-up suggests Joe Lewis has fallen even further down the Pittodrie pecking order.

Lewis was the undisputed first choice keeper for six seasons having joined the Dons in summer 2016.

However he lost the No.1 slot to Kelle Roos who is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.

Now Lewis looks to be third choice stopper behind Roos and Gorter, on loan until the end of the season.

Lewis came in from the cold for his first game action of the season for the 5-0 loss to Hearts following a thigh injury to Roos.

It was the first defeat in a run of four straight losses.

In those matches Lewis was left badly exposed by the defence but has paid the price as interim boss Barry Robson dropped him to the bench.

Gorter’s only start for Ajax this season was in a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield.

It looks like he will get more starts with Aberdeen until Roos returns to fitness.

Defence looking solid but it is only a short-term fix

Aberdeen’s leaky defence is more solid following the introduction of Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald late in the January transfer window.

The Dons have only secured six sheets in 25 Premiership games.

They were on course for a shut-out until referee Kevin Clancy awarded a penalty to Motherwell for hand-ball following a VAR review.

Interim manger Barry Robson went with a three man defence with centre-backs Pollock (central), MacDonald (right) and Liam Scales (left).

In the first half-the Dons defence restricted Motherwell to zero shots on target and just one off.

Motherwell mustered just one touch in the Dons’ penalty area in that first 45 minutes.

In the second half Motherwell had only one shot on target, the penalty and a further two shots off.

On loan Watford centre-back Pollock is a commanding presence who reads the game well and is also a threat at set pieces.

Pollock pitched in with four interceptions and two clearances.

The on loan defender had 16 duels against Motherwell, winning 11. He 14 aerial duels, winning 10.

MacDonald brigs a calmness and experience to the back, pitching in with four key clearances.

He had five duels, winning three with the same stats in the aerial battles.

However all three of the centre-back’s time at Pittodrie is set to run out at the end of the season.

Both Scales (Celtic) and Pollock (Watford) are on loan until the summer.

MacDonald was only secured on a short term deal until the end of the campaign so this is no long term solution to leaking goals.

Whoever the new manager is the first task will be rebuilding a new defence that must be robust, reliable, consistent and deliver clean sheets.

After his first game in charge of the Dons recently sacked boss Jim Goodwin said the defence would be a quick fix.

The same mistake cannot be made by his replacement.

Talking tactics

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson set up with three at the back in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Liam Scales returned from suspension and went into the back-line alongside recent signings Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock.

Ross McCrorie was unavailable as he served the first of a two game suspension after an appeal on the red card against St Mirren was dismissed on Friday.

On loan Ajax keeper Jay Gorter made a starting-debut, replacing Joe Lewis.

Leighton Clarkson played in front of the midfield four in a supporting role behind strike duo Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, who both scored.

Referee watch

Kevin Clancy: Whistler Clancy awarded a penalty to Motherwell for hand-ball by Matty Kennedy in the 75th minute.

The incident went to a VAR review with Clancy then awarding a spot-kick which substitute Kevin van Veen converted to deny the Reds a clean sheet.

Player ratings

Aberdeen (3-4-1-2): Gorter 6; MacDonald 7, Pollock 8, Scales 7; Kennedy 7, Shinnie 8, Ramadani 7, Hayes 5 (Coulson 44), Clarkson 7, Miovski 7 (Watkins 90), Duk 7 (Bavidge 90)

Subs not used: Lewis, MacKenzie, Markanday, Duncan, Richardson, Roberts

Motherwell (3-5-2): Kelly 6; O’Donnell 5, Lamie 5, McGinn 6; Johnston 5, Cornelius 6, Spittal 6, Goss 5(Crankshaw 55), Furlong 6; Obika 4 (van Veen 55), Aichison 4 (Aichison 55)

Subs not used: Oxborough, Slattery, Danzaki, Tierney, Dunchie, Ross.

Attendance: 14,271

Star man

Mattie Pollock (Aberdeen). The only loan Watford centre-back is a no-nonsense defender who is also calm in possession. #He has slotted effortlessly into the Dons defence and they look a lot more solid with his presence.

Pollock is also a threat at set-pieces and had a goal chalked off for offside.