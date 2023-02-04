Interim manager Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will start climbing up the Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim manager Barry Robson confident Aberdeen will start climbing up the Premiership table

By Sean Wallace
February 4, 2023, 7:03 pm
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Interim manager Barry Robson is confident Aberdeen can emerge from their recent crisis to climb back up the Premiership table.

And Robson hopes the Reds can yet salvage the season by securing European qualification.

Robson is in interim charge as the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a new manager to replace sacked Jim Goodwin.

He led the Dons to a 3-1 home defeat of Motherwell to end a five game losing run in all competitions.

Prior to defeating ‘Well struggling Aberdeen had taken just four points from a possible 27 since the winter break.

Aberdeen remain in the bottom half of the table, in seventh, but Robson is looking up.

The Reds are just three points behind fourth placed Livingston who occupy an automatic European spot.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Robson said: “We all know we have to be better in the league, I still think that is doable and achievable.

“There is a group of players in there who I believe can really get going.

“This is three points the club needed as we have not had a good time of it.

“The frustration for me is the other night (3-1 loss to  St Mirren) when we went down to 10 men.

“I thought we would have done alright and I would have fancied us to be sitting here with six points.

“But you can’t be greedy.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 2-0.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

European qualification aspirations

Aberdeen saw off struggling Motherwell courtesy of a first half goal from Duk and a second half brace from Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski has now scored 16 times this season with Duk on 12 goals.

On loan Watford defender Mattie Pollock had a goal chalked off for a foul.

Motherwell hit back with a converted penalty from Kevin van Veen.

The spot kick-was awarded by referee Kevin Clancy for hand-ball by Matty Kennedy following a VAR review.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 .(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Asked if Aberdeen can spush for European qualification, Robson said: “I hope so, I really do.

“That’s away in the future though.

“Let’s see where we are and keep cracking on with the way we are doing things at the minute.

“Trying to make players better.

“You saw them run today and that is what I expect every time they play.”

Aberdeen Interim Manager Barry Robson against Motherwell. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

No recent contact with club’s board

Robson and No.2 Steve Agnew are in interim charge as chairman Dave Cormack and the board search for a new manager.

The Reds board are willing to take their time in the hunt for the right candidate after sacking three managers in two years.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is understood to be interested in the position.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the vacant Aberdeen job.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications to replace Goodwin.

Robson insists he has had no indication from the Pittodrie board on how long he will be in the dugout.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock and Motherwell’s Blair Spittal battle for possession. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

He said: “I have not spoken to any of the board members.

“I came in to win a couple of games and if it wasn’t for the sending off against St Mirren I would have fancied us to have six points.

“But we only have three.

“I am pleased with what we got as I thought the boys were brilliant.

“I also thought the fans were outstanding and applauded the club.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie during the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell.(Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

‘A fast, aggressive Aberdeen team’

Robson handed a starting debut to Ajax keeper Jay Gorter who was signed on loan until the end of the season.

Motherwell travelled to Pittodrie without a win in 10 league matches.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell at Pittodrie,. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Robson said: “For the first 10 minutes it was probably a bit of two teams low on confidence.

“However I thought you could see the things we had worked on in the training ground.

“As the game went on we started to look like a team and played like a proper fast, aggressive Aberdeen team.

“But that takes time, a lot of time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson talks with his captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Barry Robson: Why loanee Graeme Shinnie was my choice for Aberdeen captain
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Bodo/Glimt's head coach Kjetil Knutsen reacts during the UEFA Champions League second leg play-off match against GNK Dinamo in Croatia. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen defender Thomas Solberg says Norwegian managers Geir Bakke and Kjetil Knutsen should…
Aberdeen fans during the match against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen must find answers quickly or risk falling into a relegation battle
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City.
Joe Harper: Chris Wilder the standout name linked with Aberdeen job so far
Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goal-scorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
New Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues 'stand up and fight' rallying call to teammates
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland with Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen have held talks with Poland's 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz, his son…
Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover played in goals against Rangers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey praises Aberdeen Women winger turned goalkeeper Chloe Gover

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Ian Parfitt, owner, Swim Whisperer in Moray. Lossiemouth. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/01/2023
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Scotland celebrate their third successive Calcutta Cup win.
Five key points to Scotland's historic win over England to launch the 2023 Six…
Mitch Megginson is congratulated by his Cove Rangers team-mates after scoring against Partick Thistle. Image: Dave Cowe
Partick Thistle 0-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict - ratings, star man and talking points…
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe scores their side's fourth try.
England 23 Scotland 29: Scots win at Twickenham again through van der Merwe's crucial…
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Rangers 2-1 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County's display in narrow league loss away to Rangers
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds bemoans loss of soft goals as Caley Thistle forced to come from…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle 2-2 Morton: The Verdict – Ratings, star man and talking points as…
Keeping our gardening tools sharp and well oiled is essential.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A gardener's tools - and body - need caring for
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented