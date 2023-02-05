Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen supporters have sent their best wishes to Gothenburg Great John Hewitt.

The Dons released a short statement wishing the club legend a speedy recovery following a recent illness.

It read: “Best wishes from everyone at AFC to our Gothenburg Great John Hewitt after a recent health scare.

“Get well soon John and we look forward to seeing you back at Pittodrie!”

Hewitt etched his name into Dons history 40 years ago this May by scoring the winning goal in extra time against Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Hewitt, 59, spent the majority of his career with the Dons, his hometown team, scoring 90 goals in 363 appearances between 1979 and 1989.

He joined Celtic in 1989 and went on to have spells at Middlesbrough, St Mirren, Dundalk, Ross County, Cove Rangers and Brantwood.

One Dons fan wrote: “Best wishes John, a legend and a true gentleman.”

Another added: “He gave us the best moment in football. Get well soon, John.”