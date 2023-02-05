Former Caley Thistle and Ross County boss John Hughes applies for Aberdeen job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County boss John Hughes has applied for the Aberdeen job.

The Dons are looking for a new manager following the departure of Jim Goodwin just over a week ago.

Barry Robson has been placed in interim charge of the team and led the Dons to a 3-1 victory against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has been the early frontrunner with the bookmakers but Hughes hopes he gets the chance to speak to the Dons board.

Hughes led Caley Thistle to the 2014 League Cup final where they were beaten on penalties by Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen.

The following year he guided ICT to Scottish Cup glory at Hampden, beating Falkirk in the final.

Before joining Caley Thistle, he had spells in charge of Falkirk, Hibernian, Livingston and Hartlepool United.

He was sacked by Raith Rovers after suffering relegation to League One in 2017.

Hughes had a short spell in charge of Ross County from December 2020 to May 2021 where he guided the Staggies to Premiership safety.

His most recent job was at Dunfermline. He took charge of the Pars in November 2021 and resigned when they were relegated to League One at the end of the season.

Speaking on Radio Scotland, he said: “I’ve applied for the job. I’ve gone through the proper channels and done it right.

“I think my CV stands up with anyone.

“You have to do these things properly, I’ve tried to do that.

“I’ve got good experience in Scottish football with some provincial clubs.

“I’ve won things that you sort of say, ‘how did he do that?’ in terms of Scottish Cups, and finals.

“Sometimes I think that gets overlooked. Hopefully, I get the chance to speak with them.”