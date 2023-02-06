Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen’s game changer in No. 6 role, says interim boss Barry Robson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes loan star Leighton Clarkson can be a game changer in a new No.6 role.

Robson moved Liverpool loan star Clarkson into the defensive midfield role for the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell.

The 21-year-old was influential and delivered a superb assist for Bojan Miovski’s second goal.

Robson is confident he has now found Clarkson’s best position.

He praised the Anfield midfielder’s “great passing and movement” in a win which ended Aberdeen’s five-game losing streak.

Robson said: “We have found the best position, I believe, for Leighton Clarkson.

“I always thought Leighton was a six.

“Sometimes he wants to play a double six (two defensive midfielders in front of the back-line) in there.

“Leighton is the one that can control the game.

“He had some great passing and some great movement (against Motherwell).

“Leighton can dictate and run the game.

“He is the one we are going to get a bit of football from. You can see that.”

Liverpool star with Euro experience

Clarkson was secured on loan from six-time European champions Liverpool until the end of the season.

Liverpool had a clause for a possible January transfer window recall but Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp opted not to activate it.

Clarkson made three appearances for Liverpool before moving to Pittodrie on loan in the summer.

He started a Champions League match for Liverpool in December 2020 – a 1-1 draw in a group match at FC Midtjylland.

Clarkson has made 22 starts for Aberdeen with a further three substitute appearances.

He has netted five times for the Dons, including a superb goal on his debut in 4-1 defeat of St Mirren on August 6.

Why Clarkson switched to No.6 role

Clarkson had recently played in the centre of an attacking midfield three in support of striker Bojan Miovski.

Robson revealed he opted to switch Clarkson to a No.6 role due to a surprise tactical change by Motherwell.

Interim gaffer Robson anticipated Well boss Steven Hammell would set up with a back four, as they have for the majority of the season.

When Hammell went with a five, it forced a recalibration from Robson.

He said: “Motherwell came with a five and I didn’t think they would as that is the first time they have done it in six months.

“We worked on a few different things for a system of 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, which we thought they might be.

“It was different when they came on to the game and were playing a back five. The spaces weren’t really there.

“To combat that, we said we need to go through Leighton Clarkson a lot more in the middle of the pitch.

“We played him as a six and made him hard to play against.

“As soon as we started switching to get the ball to the opposite side, we looked a much better side.

“As the game wore on. there were some quick transitions and we looked exciting on the break.

“We looked exciting going through them at times.”

An ‘unbelievable pass’ for goal assist

Clarkson provided the assist for Bojan Miovski’s second goal against Motherwell.

But he also pitched in with 73 touches, 40 accurate passes, 20 passes in the opponent’s final third and nine crosses.

Robson said: “Leighton played a big part in one of Bojan’s goals with an unbelievable pass.”

👏 The assist from Leighton Clarkson. 👌 The finish from Bojan Miovski. pic.twitter.com/gSnKHbH3Kx — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 5, 2023

Aberdeen development phase manager Robson is in interim charge while the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a new manager.

The former Scotland international is assisted by Steve Agnew, who worked with Robson at Middlesbrough.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board are willing to take their time to appoint the right new manager.

The Dons have sacked three managers in two years with Jim Goodwin axed after a 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Stephen Glass was sacked in February last year, with Derek McInnes in March 2021.

Robson recently confirmed he has not been given a definite timescale on how long he will be in the dugout.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is understood to be interested in the position.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Pittodrie post.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications to replace Goodwin, including former Inverness Caley Thistle boss John Hughes.

Robson has yet to clarify if he intends to throw his hat into the ring for the Dons new permanent manager.

Breathing space in hunt for new boss

Aberdeen’s board have some breathing space in their hunt for a manager as the Reds are not in action at the weekend, having exited the Scottish Cup.

Their next game is away to Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday February 18.

Robson said: “We can get a bit more time on the grass with the players.

“That is good because the grass is where you are going to make the player better.”