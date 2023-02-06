Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious solution to VAR check delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious solution to VAR check delay

By Finlay Elder
February 6, 2023, 1:31 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 4:53 pm
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen ran out 3-1 winners when Motherwell visited in the Premiership on Saturday. But – in wake of midweek controversy against St Mirren – how did the refereeing team for the fixture perform?

Our officiating expert Finlay Elder gives his verdict following the Dons’ vital victory against the visiting Steelmen:

Why Goss elbow was a yellow, and McCrorie’s v St Mirren was a red

The first incident worth discussing from Aberdeen’s win over Motherwell was a flying elbow on Reds midfielder Ylber Ramadani from Sean Goss.

Referee Kevin Clancy showed Goss a yellow card for the action, and I think it was just about the right decision.

Here’s why –

If Goss had been challenging with a straight arm, then I could see the argument for a red.

I think it was a poor challenge, but one where Goss was fully focused on challenging for the ball – which is why he fouled Ramadani with a flailing arm.

The difference between this incident and the red card Ross McCrorie received against St Mirren is there was no extension of the arm (and elbow) into the face of the opposition player – which is what Wednesday whistler Grant Irvine deemed McCrorie guilty of, in a ruling backed up by an SFA appeals panel before the Motherwell meeting.

VAR showed usefulness with correct penalty ruling against Kennedy

We now move on to the first proper VAR involvement in the game.

With the Dons 3-0 up, Motherwell would be awarded a penalty for handball against Matty Kennedy, and my initial reaction was that a penalty was the right call.

Any time a player stretches out their arm as far as utility man Kennedy did, it is considered an unnatural position, and the ball hit a part of his arm below the sleeve line.

Referee Kevin Clancy shows Aberdeen’s Matty Kennedy a yellow card for handball. Image: SNS

VAR showed its usefulness here in allowing ref Clancy to have a proper look (although these reviews are still taking far too long from a fan experience perspective) and make a ruling based on several viewings, rather than just the one quick real-time look.

Pollock goal should’ve stood, as VAR process also reminds us of frustrating flaws

Finally, we move on to the biggest controversy from Saturday – Aberdeen’s Watford loanee Mattie Pollock and his disallowed maiden Dons goal.

There are two issues here.

Firstly, I feel the goal to make it 4-1 to the home side should’ve stood.

Well’s Paul McGinn had a hold of the shirt of attacking player Pollock, while Pollock was grabbing the defender’s arm.

As such, they were both fouling each other, and I think the correct decision would have been to let the goal stand.

You can’t punish one foul and not the other, and Aberdeen certainly shouldn’t have been the team penalised because they were the team who scored.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

My second point is this – Kevin Clancy was quick to award the foul, but I would have been interested to see whether the officials operating the VAR asked him to go to the monitor for another look if he hadn’t.

VAR backed the on-field decision, clearly deeming Clancy had not made a “clear and obvious” error in penalising Pollock and chalking the late Aberdeen goal off. Would they have backed it if he had ruled the other way?

I do think there is somewhat of a grey area with VAR where pretty significant decisions which could go either way are not being viewed a second time by the on-field referee, and instead everyone on the pitch is standing around for a few minutes waiting for the VAR officials, miles away from the stadium, to make up their mind.

If VAR need such a frustratingly long time to decide, surely it means it’s a contentious/borderline call, and wouldn’t it be quicker/more appropriate for the referee at the ground to just go straight over and watch the incident once or twice more, making up their own mind to stick with their decision or change it, rather than waiting ages for VAR to tell them they need to?

  • Finlay Elder has been a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official since 2019, with experience in the Highland League, juniors and Club Academy. 





