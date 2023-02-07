‘We have to make sure it’s not Aberdeen Women’ – Gavin Levey vows to move Dons clear of SWPL 1 relegation zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We have to make sure it’s not Aberdeen Women’ – Gavin Levey vows to move Dons clear of SWPL 1 relegation zone

By Sophie Goodwin
February 7, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey believes the Dons must get back to winning ways when they host Dundee United on Wednesday.

It will be Aberdeen’s fourth game in 10 days, with the their last two matches ending in defeat against full-time professional outfits Rangers and Celtic.

The Dons were unable to secure their usual stomping ground Balmoral Stadium for the midweek fixture, so the SWPL 1 clash will now be played at Peterhead FC‘s Balmoor.

Dundee United are level on 14 points with ninth-placed Aberdeen, and Levey believes three points at Balmoor must be the aim as the Dons look to move further away from the relegation zone.

Only one point separates the Dons and Hamilton Accies, who currently occupy the top-flight’s relegation play-off spot.

Levey said: “The three points against Dundee United might give us a bit of breathing room, but there’s still a long way to go in this league.

“But it is a game we think we should be winning. The girls are looking forward to the test and getting points on the board is massive.

“You look at the league table just now and anyone around the bottom could end up in the relegation playoff spot – we just have to make sure it’s not Aberdeen.”

Levey added: “We have to (get back to winning ways) – it’s a big one. We’re close with Dundee United in the league table, so both teams will go in thinking it’s a big game.

Aberdeen Women last played Dundee United in November, in a clash which finished 2-1 to the Dons. Image: Shutterstock

“It’s a game at another stadium, but up in Peterhead this time, so the girls will be hungry for that. Hopefully, we come out of the traps on fire, because we’ve just had two really tough games.

“I’ve had positives to take from both the Rangers and Celtic games, so although it has been tough – and the girls know that – we can make progress from them.”

Finnie to miss Dundee United game

Aberdeen travelled to Glasgow with a depleted squad for their last two games, with Levey only able to name three substitutes against Rangers and four against Celtic.

Against United, the Dons will be without 16-year-old defender Maddie Finnie – who featured in both those games and started against Rangers – as she is away with Scotland under-17s in Greece.

Levey said: “We hope we have a different squad available on Wednesday night.

“Maddie is away on international duty and she’ll be a big miss.

Maddie Finnie started against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

“She had a knock last week that was being looked at, so she started on the bench against Celtic, but she came on at half-time and was just brilliant.

“The age of Maddie – she’s the youngest in the side – and to be coming up against players like Celtic’s Jacynta, who is top class at times, and to be doing well, it’s great to see.

“I love the youthfulness in the side just now, they just play with no fear.”

