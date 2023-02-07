‘We have to make sure it’s not Aberdeen Women’ – Gavin Levey vows to move Dons clear of SWPL 1 relegation zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey believes the Dons must get back to winning ways when they host Dundee United on Wednesday.

It will be Aberdeen’s fourth game in 10 days, with the their last two matches ending in defeat against full-time professional outfits Rangers and Celtic.

The Dons were unable to secure their usual stomping ground Balmoral Stadium for the midweek fixture, so the SWPL 1 clash will now be played at Peterhead FC‘s Balmoor.

Dundee United are level on 14 points with ninth-placed Aberdeen, and Levey believes three points at Balmoor must be the aim as the Dons look to move further away from the relegation zone.

Only one point separates the Dons and Hamilton Accies, who currently occupy the top-flight’s relegation play-off spot.

Levey said: “The three points against Dundee United might give us a bit of breathing room, but there’s still a long way to go in this league.

“But it is a game we think we should be winning. The girls are looking forward to the test and getting points on the board is massive.

“You look at the league table just now and anyone around the bottom could end up in the relegation playoff spot – we just have to make sure it’s not Aberdeen.”

Levey added: “We have to (get back to winning ways) – it’s a big one. We’re close with Dundee United in the league table, so both teams will go in thinking it’s a big game.

“It’s a game at another stadium, but up in Peterhead this time, so the girls will be hungry for that. Hopefully, we come out of the traps on fire, because we’ve just had two really tough games.

“I’ve had positives to take from both the Rangers and Celtic games, so although it has been tough – and the girls know that – we can make progress from them.”

Finnie to miss Dundee United game

Aberdeen travelled to Glasgow with a depleted squad for their last two games, with Levey only able to name three substitutes against Rangers and four against Celtic.

Against United, the Dons will be without 16-year-old defender Maddie Finnie – who featured in both those games and started against Rangers – as she is away with Scotland under-17s in Greece.

Levey said: “We hope we have a different squad available on Wednesday night.

“Maddie is away on international duty and she’ll be a big miss.

“She had a knock last week that was being looked at, so she started on the bench against Celtic, but she came on at half-time and was just brilliant.

“The age of Maddie – she’s the youngest in the side – and to be coming up against players like Celtic’s Jacynta, who is top class at times, and to be doing well, it’s great to see.

“I love the youthfulness in the side just now, they just play with no fear.”