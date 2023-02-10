Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy insists Aberdeen remain a big draw for potential managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy insists Aberdeen remains a big draw for potential managers

Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy insists Aberdeen remain a big draw for potential managers

By Sean Wallace
February 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 5:31 pm
Stuart Kennedy during the 1980/81 season. Image: SNS
Stuart Kennedy during the 1980/81 season. Image: SNS

Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy believes Aberdeen are still a major draw for managers despite recent troubled times.

The club legend reckons if the Dons’ hierarchy can get the next managerial appointment right, fans will respond by packing out Pittodrie.

However, Kennedy also warned the pressure is mounting on chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board to deliver a manger who can bring success to the club.

The sacking of Jim Goodwin following a 6-0 loss at Hibs was the third time Cormack and the board had axed a manger in two years.

Stephen Glass was axed in February 2022 with Derek McInnes dismissed in March 2021.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the Premiership clash with St Mirren. Image: SNS

Kennedy said: “Aberdeen will be a big lure for managers.

“It is a big job and there will be a lot of managers looking at it.

“Any manager looking at the post should be thinking Aberdeen can be a successful club.

“If you are successful as Aberdeen manager, you can get 18,000 t0 19,000 fans at Pittodrie.

“The fans are out there waiting wondering what is going to happen.

“They are thinking: ‘show us something with the new manager appointment’.

“If Aberdeen do that, the fans will turn up in force.”

Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen managerial candidates

Development phase manager Barry Robson has been placed in interim charge of Aberdeen as the hunt for a new manager continues.

Robson is assisted by Steve Agnew, who has previously been No.2 at Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Hull City.

Aberdeen’s board have some breathing space in the hunt to appoint Goodwin’s successor as the Dons have no game this weekend.

The Reds are next in action when travelling to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday, February 18.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane. Image: PA

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was on Aberdeen’s radar, but is now out of the running.

The Dons had a discussion with Wilder’s agent, but it is understood the 55-year-old is targeting a different route back into management.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications from the UK and Europe.

The Pittodrie hierarchy are willing to take their time to appoint a manager.

Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland with Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

Michniewicz and assistant Kamil Potrykus led Poland to the knock-out stages at the Qatar World Cup in November last year.

Michniewicz, 52, has won Polish league titles with Legia Warsaw (2021) and Zagłebie Lubin (2007).

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke is also interested in the Aberdeen position.

Yorke won the Australia Cup last year with A-League side MacArthur FC.

The 51-year-old claimed he could smash Celtic and Rangers dominance of Scottish football if given the Aberdeen job, and backing, by the Pittodrie board.

Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Hibs boss John Hughes is on record as saying has applied for the job, too, while former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is also in the frame.

Danny Cowley during his time as Portsmouth manager. Image: Shutterstock

Pressure on to appoint right manager

Kennedy, 69, insists the heat is on chairman Cormack and the board to appoint the right manager to bring success back to Pittodrie.

He said: “There is a lot of pressure for the next appointment as there have already been two appointments that didn’t land well.

“It didn’t work out with Stephen Glass.

“And it didn’t work out with Jim Goodwin, not when you are losing to Darvel then 5-0 to Hearts and 6-0 to Hibs.

“You just can’t lose to Darvel.

“I watched the game and the Darvel manager said all the correct things, such as your families will be here and this game is for pride.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, left, at Darvel. Image: SNS

“In cup games like that, Fergie (legendary Reds boss Sir Alex Ferguson) would say these teams will fight and make life difficult for us.

“However, we can also fight and make life difficult for them, and we are better players.

“In cup games against teams like Darvel, they are going to be in your face from the start, don’t expect that not to happen – but Aberdeen weren’t at the races in that game.

“I don’t know if Aberdeen should go for an English or overseas manager that knows Scottish football, or a Scottish manager.

“That is down to the board, but it is a difficult choice to make.”

‘Aberdeen played Real Madrid off the park’ – Gothenburg Greats prepare for 40th anniversary events

Scotland international right-back Kennedy was an unused substitute when Aberdeen beat Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

Kennedy was an integral part of the team, but suffered a serious knee injury in the semi-final second leg tie against Waterschei.

It was a mark of Sir Alex Ferguson’s high regard for Kennedy he named him on the bench, even though he was unable to play due to injury.

Aberdeen pictured with the European Cup Winners’ Cup after beating Real Madrid. Stuart Kennedy is crouched to the left of the cup in his tracksuit jacket, having been unable to feature in the game through injury, but named on the bench. Photo: SNS

Aberdeen will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the win in Gothenburg with a series of events in May.

A gala dinner will take place on Thursday, May 11, exactly 40 years to the day from the Euro triumph.

The club and the Gothenburg Greats will be presented with the Freedom of the City by Aberdeen City Council the following day (Friday, May 12).

Supporters will be able to attend the ticketed event to watch the ceremony from the Richard Donald Stand.

The celebrations will conclude when the Gothenburg Greats will be guests of honour at a Premiership game on either Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14.

The SPFL has confirmed the Dons will have a home fixture that weekend.

However, Aberdeen’s opponents will only be known when the Premiership post-split fixtures are announced.

Kennedy said: “Aberdeen played Real Madrid off the park.

“It was an outstanding performance, a real top class, tactical European performance.

 

“We also beat Bayern Munich (quarter-finals) in that tournament.

“If you want to beat a club in a European final, it would be Real Madrid.

“It doesn’t come bigger that beating Real Madrid in a European final.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
