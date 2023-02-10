Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy insists Aberdeen remain a big draw for potential managers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gothenburg Great Stuart Kennedy believes Aberdeen are still a major draw for managers despite recent troubled times.

The club legend reckons if the Dons’ hierarchy can get the next managerial appointment right, fans will respond by packing out Pittodrie.

However, Kennedy also warned the pressure is mounting on chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board to deliver a manger who can bring success to the club.

The sacking of Jim Goodwin following a 6-0 loss at Hibs was the third time Cormack and the board had axed a manger in two years.

Stephen Glass was axed in February 2022 with Derek McInnes dismissed in March 2021.

Kennedy said: “Aberdeen will be a big lure for managers.

“It is a big job and there will be a lot of managers looking at it.

“Any manager looking at the post should be thinking Aberdeen can be a successful club.

“If you are successful as Aberdeen manager, you can get 18,000 t0 19,000 fans at Pittodrie.

“The fans are out there waiting wondering what is going to happen.

“They are thinking: ‘show us something with the new manager appointment’.

“If Aberdeen do that, the fans will turn up in force.”

Aberdeen managerial candidates

Development phase manager Barry Robson has been placed in interim charge of Aberdeen as the hunt for a new manager continues.

Robson is assisted by Steve Agnew, who has previously been No.2 at Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Hull City.

Aberdeen’s board have some breathing space in the hunt to appoint Goodwin’s successor as the Dons have no game this weekend.

The Reds are next in action when travelling to Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday, February 18.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was on Aberdeen’s radar, but is now out of the running.

The Dons had a discussion with Wilder’s agent, but it is understood the 55-year-old is targeting a different route back into management.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications from the UK and Europe.

The Pittodrie hierarchy are willing to take their time to appoint a manager.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

Michniewicz and assistant Kamil Potrykus led Poland to the knock-out stages at the Qatar World Cup in November last year.

Michniewicz, 52, has won Polish league titles with Legia Warsaw (2021) and Zagłebie Lubin (2007).

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke is also interested in the Aberdeen position.

Yorke won the Australia Cup last year with A-League side MacArthur FC.

The 51-year-old claimed he could smash Celtic and Rangers dominance of Scottish football if given the Aberdeen job, and backing, by the Pittodrie board.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Hibs boss John Hughes is on record as saying has applied for the job, too, while former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is also in the frame.

Pressure on to appoint right manager

Kennedy, 69, insists the heat is on chairman Cormack and the board to appoint the right manager to bring success back to Pittodrie.

He said: “There is a lot of pressure for the next appointment as there have already been two appointments that didn’t land well.

“It didn’t work out with Stephen Glass.

“And it didn’t work out with Jim Goodwin, not when you are losing to Darvel then 5-0 to Hearts and 6-0 to Hibs.

“You just can’t lose to Darvel.

“I watched the game and the Darvel manager said all the correct things, such as your families will be here and this game is for pride.

“In cup games like that, Fergie (legendary Reds boss Sir Alex Ferguson) would say these teams will fight and make life difficult for us.

“However, we can also fight and make life difficult for them, and we are better players.

“In cup games against teams like Darvel, they are going to be in your face from the start, don’t expect that not to happen – but Aberdeen weren’t at the races in that game.

“I don’t know if Aberdeen should go for an English or overseas manager that knows Scottish football, or a Scottish manager.

“That is down to the board, but it is a difficult choice to make.”

‘Aberdeen played Real Madrid off the park’ – Gothenburg Greats prepare for 40th anniversary events

Scotland international right-back Kennedy was an unused substitute when Aberdeen beat Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

Kennedy was an integral part of the team, but suffered a serious knee injury in the semi-final second leg tie against Waterschei.

It was a mark of Sir Alex Ferguson’s high regard for Kennedy he named him on the bench, even though he was unable to play due to injury.

Aberdeen will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the win in Gothenburg with a series of events in May.

A gala dinner will take place on Thursday, May 11, exactly 40 years to the day from the Euro triumph.

The club and the Gothenburg Greats will be presented with the Freedom of the City by Aberdeen City Council the following day (Friday, May 12).

Supporters will be able to attend the ticketed event to watch the ceremony from the Richard Donald Stand.

We are delighted to announce a weekend of celebrations in May to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Club winning the European Cup Winners' Cup.

The celebrations will conclude when the Gothenburg Greats will be guests of honour at a Premiership game on either Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14.

The SPFL has confirmed the Dons will have a home fixture that weekend.

However, Aberdeen’s opponents will only be known when the Premiership post-split fixtures are announced.

Kennedy said: “Aberdeen played Real Madrid off the park.

“It was an outstanding performance, a real top class, tactical European performance.

“We also beat Bayern Munich (quarter-finals) in that tournament.

“If you want to beat a club in a European final, it would be Real Madrid.

“It doesn’t come bigger that beating Real Madrid in a European final.”