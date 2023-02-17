Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job

By Danny Law
February 17, 2023, 10:33 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:27 pm
Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager
Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan is the new favourite with the bookmakers to become the next manager of Aberdeen.

The former Celtic and Scotland boss has been installed as the 2/1 favourite with McBookie, having started the day at 16/1 on Thursday.

Strachan was a pivotal member of Aberdeen’s greatest team that triumphed in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983.

He also won two titles, three Scottish Cups and the European Super Cup during his time at Pittodrie before leaving to join Manchester United in 1984.

Strachan began his managerial career at Coventry City before taking charge of Southampton from 2001 to 2004.

Gordon Strachan, Neil Simpson and Willie Miller at the unveiling of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue at Pittodrie last year. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

He enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Celtic from 2005 to 2009, winning three titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

Strachan took charge of Scotland from 2013 to 2017, resigning after failing to lead the national team to the 2018 World Cup.

He was appointed Dundee technical director in July 2019.

Interim manager Barry Robson and former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, reportedly not interested in the vacancy, are joint second favourites at 6/1.

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and Hammarby head coach Marti Cifuentes are 10/1 with Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds at 12/1.

Portuguese manager Filipe Martins and Dutchman Ruud Brood are at 14/1.

Aberdeen confirmed earlier this week that Barry Robson would remain in charge for at least the remainder of the month to allow incoming chief executive Alan Burrows to be part of the recruitment process.

The Motherwell chief executive is due to begin his new role at Pittodrie on February 27.

 

Aberdeen confirm Barry Robson to remain in interim charge for rest of February

