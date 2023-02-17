Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan is the new favourite with the bookmakers to become the next manager of Aberdeen.

The former Celtic and Scotland boss has been installed as the 2/1 favourite with McBookie, having started the day at 16/1 on Thursday.

Strachan was a pivotal member of Aberdeen’s greatest team that triumphed in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983.

He also won two titles, three Scottish Cups and the European Super Cup during his time at Pittodrie before leaving to join Manchester United in 1984.

Strachan began his managerial career at Coventry City before taking charge of Southampton from 2001 to 2004.

He enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Celtic from 2005 to 2009, winning three titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

Strachan took charge of Scotland from 2013 to 2017, resigning after failing to lead the national team to the 2018 World Cup.

He was appointed Dundee technical director in July 2019.

Interim manager Barry Robson and former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, reportedly not interested in the vacancy, are joint second favourites at 6/1.

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and Hammarby head coach Marti Cifuentes are 10/1 with Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds at 12/1.

Portuguese manager Filipe Martins and Dutchman Ruud Brood are at 14/1.

Aberdeen confirmed earlier this week that Barry Robson would remain in charge for at least the remainder of the month to allow incoming chief executive Alan Burrows to be part of the recruitment process.

The Motherwell chief executive is due to begin his new role at Pittodrie on February 27.