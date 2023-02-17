Richard Gordon: Aberdeen are right to play the waiting game in hunt for new boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen are right to play the waiting game in hunt for new boss

By Richard Gordon
February 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.

The announcement from Aberdeen FC this week that there would be no rush to announce the identity of the club’s new manager came as no real surprise.

Given the failures of his last two appointees, the pressure is on Dave Cormack to get this one right, and giving himself as much time to do so makes absolute sense.

The club has, inevitably, been inundated with applications, but the vast majority of those will have quickly been discarded. And the mention in the statement of “unfounded speculation” suggests that some of the more outlandish names will also, thankfully, have been summarily dismissed.

Right now, what the Dons need more than anything is stability and a reasonable, sensible appointment. This is no time to be taking a punt on people with no understanding of the club or the crazy world of Scottish football.

In the release, Dave spoke of the need to be patient, and I hope fans take that on board. If it takes a few weeks longer to nail down the new gaffer, so be it.

The fact that incoming chief executive Alan Burrows does not start until the 27th of this month, and it has been made clear he will be involved in the process from that point, suggests we could be some weeks away from a decision.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS

That might be no bad thing for the current caretaker, Barry Robson.

As I mentioned last week, in the absence of one outstanding top quality candidate – and there has been no obvious sign of such an individual coming to the fore – my inclination would be to give Barry and Steve Agnew until the summer to prove their credentials.

We all know Barry, and he has a deep understanding of the club at all levels. What we do not know is if he has what it takes, at this stage, to manage a club the size of Aberdeen at the highest level in Scotland.

With only the league to think about now, I would certainly back the pair to secure a top six finish.

There are eight games to be negotiated before the split. Given the timeline outlined above, any new manager coming in might have just four or five to clinch a top half place, quite apart from trying to settle in, get to know the players, and impart to the squad their beliefs and demands.

After this weekend’s trip to Glasgow, the Dons have two very winnable matches, at home to Livingston and away to Dundee United. With the middle section of the league as tight as it is, a couple of victories would make a huge difference, and given what he has already got out of the team, Barry would see that as eminently achievable.

What he first has to do is this afternoon negotiate a trip to the most intimidating venue in the Premiership.

It is now over two years since Celtic last lost a league game at home. That was 37 matches ago, and only three teams, Rangers (twice), Dundee United and Livingston have snatched draws during that time. Ange Postecoglou has led his team to 14 straight wins there.

It has to be a daunting prospect for any side, but if Barry can somehow buck that trend, or at the very least give Celtic a scare, it would go a long way towards supporting his claims for the post.

Former County boss could be the right man for Motherwell

Aberdeen are not the only top-flight team currently on the hunt for a boss.

Following their embarrassing Scottish Cup exit in Kirkcaldy, Motherwell too need a new man at the helm.

Steven Hammell’s departure came as absolutely no shock; he had appeared to be on borrowed time for a number of weeks given the dismal run his side was on, and it was typical they finally won in midweek the moment he had been shown the door.

Stuart Kettlewell during his time at Ross County.

Stuart Kettlewell is the man in possession, and he would be a very decent option.

The Fir Park board will be feeling a different pressure right now, as relegation remains a genuine possibility, and like the Dons, it will be imperative for the future of the club that the directors make the right call.

Failure to do so could have lasting implications.

Tags

Conversation

