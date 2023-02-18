‘It would be crazy not to consider him’ – Matty Kennedy praises the impact of Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘It would be crazy not to consider him’ – Matty Kennedy praises the impact of Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson

By Andy Skinner
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Matty Kennedy reckons Barry Robson ought to be a serious contender to land the Aberdeen manager’s job on a permanent basis.

Robson has taken charge of two matches as interim boss so far, following the departure of Jim Goodwin last month.

After opening with a 3-1 loss to St Mirren, in which the Reds had Ross McCorie sent off early in the match, Robson led the Dons to a victory by the same scoreline against Motherwell in their last outing a fortnight ago.

Having joined the Reds from St Johnstone in 2020, Kennedy is already familiar with the workings of Robson, who has been part of the Pittodrie coaching setup for nearly seven years.

Winger Kennedy says the 44-year-old has already made a strong impression on newer members of the squad, as the Dons prepare to face Celtic at Parkhead this afternoon.

Matty Kennedy in action for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Kennedy said: “I think it would be crazy not to consider Barry. I know people don’t see him on the training pitch, but I know personally he’s a great coach. I think everybody in the building sees that around the place.

“Personally I enjoy his training. He’s big on fitness, the training is hard but it’s good.

“He has been here for years, and all the staff love him.

“At this moment in time, no-one else knows the club as well as Barry does.

“We have a lot of new boys, and a lot of foreigners here. It’s just good to see them enjoying training and speaking highly of Barry, as they have never worked under him before.

“They realise he’s a great coach and someone we can all enjoy being around and working with.”

Agnew has made instant impression

Robson’s first act upon being temporarily handed the reins was to appoint vastly-experienced coach Steve Agnew, who he played under at Middlesbrough, as his assistant.

Reds chairman Dave Cormack has indicated the pair, along with coach Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the club until the end of the month.

With two weeks having passed since the Dons’ last match, Kennedy has been quick to acknowledge Agnew’s impact on the training ground.

Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Regardless of how long the current management team is in place, Northern Ireland international Kennedy is eager to take as many learnings as possible.

He added: “You can tell Steve knows a lot about football. You can just sense his aura when he walks in the room.

“He’s got a lot of experience – he and Barry have got more than any of us.

“Just trying to be like a sponge and taking so much information from the two of them will benefit every single one of us.

“Steve brightens up the room when he walks in, with the smile on his face. He’s always trying to coach you and teach you different scenarios, which is brilliant.

“I think every single one of us should try and take as much experience and positivity from him as we can.”

Kennedy senses Dons are getting closer

The Dons have lost both matches against Premiership champions Celtic this season, with Callum McGregor’s late goal separating the sides at Pittodrie in December.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen in December. Image: SNS

Having twice taken Rangers to the dying stages since that match, Kennedy believes the Reds are getting closer to a statement result against the top two sides in the country.

The 28-year-old said: “The last time we played against Celtic we stuck to a game plan and it worked, until the last minute when Callum McGregor pulled out a good strike.

“We didn’t get anything from the game but we have to take confidence from the last few games.

“It is three points that you get if you beat Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren or St Johnstone. You go into every game with the same mental attitude to get three points and no game is different.

“As a club we want to get more results against Celtic and Rangers. In the last few games we still haven’t got the end result but it has been closer.

“It has been positive and hopefully we can get a result that our fans deserve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Barry Robson says spell in charge of Aberdeen has been seven years in the…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen are right to play the waiting game in hunt for new…
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Ex-Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay ruled out for rest of the season after knee surgery
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Getting the right man for Aberdeen is vital - no matter how…
Gordon Strachan during his spell as Scotland manager
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
3
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592cu) Angus MacDonald (27) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 01-02-2023 - 01 Feb 2023
More than half of Aberdeen team will be changed from Premiership opener v Celtic…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented