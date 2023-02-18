Barry Robson says Aberdeen’s loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent blows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barry Robson says Aberdeen’s loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent blows

By Andy Skinner
February 18, 2023, 6:40 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 8:28 pm
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Barry Robson felt the defeat to Celtic at Parkhead highlighted the fragility that still lingers within Aberdeen’s side.

The Reds went down 4-0 against Ange Postecoglou’s rampant side, who took the lead through Callum McGregor just two minutes into the game.

Reo Hatate doubled the advantage just 13 minutes in, which pointed to a long afternoon for the Pittodrie side.

It was not until the latter stages that Celtic extended their lead courtesy of Hatate’s second and a Liel Abada strike.

The Dons came into the match having ended a five-match losing streak with a 3-1 home victory over Motherwell last time out.

Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen’s 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

The bruising nature of defeats against Darvel, Hearts and Hibernian in particular led to the departure of previous boss Jim Goodwin.

Robson, who was taking charge of his third match as interim boss, says the scars of some of the Dons’ recent blows are still to fully heal.

He said: “I’m really frustrated. We know how good a side Celtic are.

“The last thing we wanted to do was concede an early goal, and that puts your game plan out a wee bit.

“We struggled a wee bit after that in the first half. When the second one came, they started to pull us about a wee bit.

“When we got them in at half-time and got them settled down a wee bit, I thought we came out a lot better in the second half.

“I know and I understand they had a few knocks a while ago, and I know that has not totally gone.

“You could see the fragility within the group, with previous games.

“In the last couple of games we had with them we got them going a wee bit, but we knew we had to try and keep Celtic out for a bit longer than we did.”

Robson, who played as a midfielder for both Celtic and Aberdeen, was frustrated the Reds were unable to exert their own gameplan in Glasgow’s east end.

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA

He added: “I’m frustrated because I want to come here and really play at times.

“That takes a lot of time on the training pitch, showing the players the style and system you want to do with them.

“After losing the goal as quickly as we did, credit to them for coming back into it in the second half.

“Don’t forget – they are a top, top team. I have played in some good Celtic teams, and the way they move you about makes it hard to trigger presses.

“But I want an Aberdeen coming down here and really at it – and that takes time.”

