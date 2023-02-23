Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes little to be gained by looking back at Celtic loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes little to be gained by looking back at Celtic loss

By Paul Third
February 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson insists there is no point in reliving his side’s Celtic Park mauling.

The Dons were beaten 4-0 by the Premiership champions in Glasgow last weekend but Robson has opted not to review or even discuss the game with his players as he bids to get them back to winning ways against Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday.

As far as Robson is concerned, there is little to be gained from opening up old wounds.

He said: “We don’t want to go back and speak about the week we did have.

“I thought against St Mirren and Motherwell game we started to build up again.

“It is always a difficult task against Celtic. They are a ridiculously good team.

“I did say when we lost a couple of goals I thought we stuck at it. For me, that game is done, over and finished.

“We haven’t even spoken about it, I haven’t done any video analysis or stuff like that. It is just a pure focus on Livingston.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Celtic’s Callum McGregor both go for the ball in the 4-0 loss. Image: SNS.

‘Vital we keep looking forward’

Robson believes it is more important to work on rebuilding the already fragile confidence which was dented at Celtic Park ahead of a vital game against Livi.

The interim boss is keeping the focus on trying to get his own ideas across and says winning matches is the best way his side can restore confidence and build momentum as they chase a top four place.

He said: “My key idea of training is trying to accelerate the players’ minds by showing them back things we did in training that day.

“Everything has to be accelerated to try to be a success on the pitch.

“The longer you work with them, the more you get to know them, the more you get to put sessions on and all these things help them to get your game idea across.

“They enjoy training and we are showing them what we are trying to work on.

“We have done a lot of analysis with them. When they start to get it and they are starting to look good in training.

“That builds confidence as well, as does winning football matches.”

Interim role has been an all-consuming one for Robson

Taking charge of the first team squad has been an all-consuming role for the interim manager but the former Caley Thistle, Dundee United and Celtic midfielder joked he spends more time with the players than his family.

However, he quick to point out that is the case even in his normal job as head coach of the under-18 side.

Robson said: “I always do that. That is what the missus will tell you but I think she has been glad about that.

“I am always busy. We just love football and everything we do is just based around it.

“On Tuesday I went home and I was straight into the Liverpool v Real Madrid game and then I am back thinking about Livingston.

“It is continuous but it is why we love it.

“I’m not doing the sleeping routine at the minute.

“Listen, because I am so well prepared, well I like to be, I’m always pretty well prepared.

“Before I go home at night I have everything for the next day planned.

“Myself and the staff always have everything planned, ready to go so we just come in and pick apart the finer details.”

Robson aiming to get the Dons back up and running – even if he can’t

Robson is revelling in working with the first team squad but, in a light hearted moment, he expressed his fears it is starting to take its toll.

One aspect which has been ignored by the interim boss is his own fitness regime.

He said: “I’m always up at six in the morning, that has never changed for me.

“I’m always up and on the go, the only thing is I haven’t got as much of my running in.

“I haven’t done any running in the past 10 days so I’m sure we will start to see it on the old waistline soon.

“That’s one thing I have not had the time to do, my normal exercise – I’ve not had the chance to get out on my bike or do any running.

“I’m sure the missus will be back onto me about that.”

