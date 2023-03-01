Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie

By Sophie Goodwin
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie has urged her side to play with pride when they travel to Hibernian tonight.

The Dons return to action following Sunday’s 7-0 defeat against Glasgow City at Hibs’ Meadowbank, which is their penultimate away game before the SWPL 1 split.

It’s a quick turnaround from Sunday’s heavy loss which saw Aberdeen concede five goals in a 20-minute spell in the first-half, before City added two more after the interval.

Ogilvie, who captained Aberdeen against City, believes the Dons need to show a reaction against the Hibees.

She said: “We can’t take anything away from Hibs, we know they’ll be looking to stay in the top six and it’ll be a tough game for us.

“We’re not looking at top six or bottom six, we’re in a relegation fight. We know our aim is to stay up this season, so we need to try and climb up the table.

Francesca Ogilvie in action for Aberdeen against Glasgow City. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Last season we beat them 1-0 here on our home turf and that was obviously a shock result, so we know we can beat them even if we’ve not managed to do it since.

“But it will be all about pride for us and not letting the scoreline get silly.

“If I’m being honest, pride went out the window against Glasgow City. There were good spells, but that wasn’t an Aberdeen performance.

“Against Hibs, we need to try put things right and be looking to get the three points.”

Finding positives in heavy defeat

Despite the result against Glasgow City, Ogilvie believes the Dons must try and cling on to some positives ahead of another tough game.

Ogilvie said: “We put in a shift (against Glasgow City). There were good spells but conceding that many goals is never good.

“It took them 28 minutes to break us down. It’s not a case of seven goals across the whole game, it was a spell where our heads go down and we concede those five goals.

“There are positives to take going into Hibs. There was more fight from the girls and we looked fitter and sharper from our last games.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
