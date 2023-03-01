Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie has urged her side to play with pride when they travel to Hibernian tonight.

The Dons return to action following Sunday’s 7-0 defeat against Glasgow City at Hibs’ Meadowbank, which is their penultimate away game before the SWPL 1 split.

It’s a quick turnaround from Sunday’s heavy loss which saw Aberdeen concede five goals in a 20-minute spell in the first-half, before City added two more after the interval.

Ogilvie, who captained Aberdeen against City, believes the Dons need to show a reaction against the Hibees.

She said: “We can’t take anything away from Hibs, we know they’ll be looking to stay in the top six and it’ll be a tough game for us.

“We’re not looking at top six or bottom six, we’re in a relegation fight. We know our aim is to stay up this season, so we need to try and climb up the table.

“Last season we beat them 1-0 here on our home turf and that was obviously a shock result, so we know we can beat them even if we’ve not managed to do it since.

“But it will be all about pride for us and not letting the scoreline get silly.

“If I’m being honest, pride went out the window against Glasgow City. There were good spells, but that wasn’t an Aberdeen performance.

“Against Hibs, we need to try put things right and be looking to get the three points.”

Finding positives in heavy defeat

Despite the result against Glasgow City, Ogilvie believes the Dons must try and cling on to some positives ahead of another tough game.

Ogilvie said: “We put in a shift (against Glasgow City). There were good spells but conceding that many goals is never good.

“It took them 28 minutes to break us down. It’s not a case of seven goals across the whole game, it was a spell where our heads go down and we concede those five goals.

“There are positives to take going into Hibs. There was more fight from the girls and we looked fitter and sharper from our last games.”