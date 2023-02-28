Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to mount a push for the top four

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The top four is a realistic target for Aberdeen as they slowly get their season back on track.

It has been a wretched few months for the club but the signs of recovery are there.

The 1-0 win against Livingston makes it two wins from the last three games for interim boss Barry Robson and there is a marked difference in how the team is playing from the final weeks of Jim Goodwin’s tenure.

Saturday was a vital three points for the Dons.

The result took them back into the top six and the clean sheet will have given the players some confidence after shipping four at Celtic in their previous game.

The Hoops are beating all and sundry at the moment in Scottish football including their nearest rivals so Aberdeen losing 4-0 at Celtic Park is no surprise.

But it is results against the other teams in the division which do matter and Saturday required something we haven’t seen too much of this season from Aberdeen – good old fashioned grit and determination.

Dundee United in disarray ahead of visit of the Dons

I saw none of that from Aberdeen’s next opponents Dundee United on their visit to Ross County on Saturday.

The atmosphere among the United team and supporters was toxic in Dingwall.

I watched Liam Fox and after 10 minutes, having watched his goalkeeper’s goal kicks go out for throw-ins all he could do was stand and shake his head repeatedly.

Body language gives the game away and I felt for him. I’ve experienced it myself in the dugout at Aberdeen and Caley Thistle and it is a horrible feeling.

He took pelters from the United fans who made the trip north and it wasn’t nice to see.

The atmosphere among the supporters was horrific and I imagine leaving the club on Sunday will have come as a relief in some respects for the under-fire head coach.

From the people I know in the game, they all tell me Liam is a very good coach but maybe management is not for him.

It’s one thing to train and coach players but when it comes to making changes in games and signing players it’s not for everyone.

It’s fascinating to think of United and Aberdeen going head to head this weekend with no permanent manager in charge of either side but that’s where we’re at.

Everything points to the Dons getting three points in this one but I expected the same when the sides met back in October too.

United ran out 4-0 winners on that occasion but I’d be astonished if that is the outcome this time.

Aberdeen’s away record has been abysmal but if United don’t find a spark from somewhere then I’d fancy the Dons to pick up a rare three points on the road on Saturday night.

The Dons owe the Red Army big time after the shocker they had on their last visit to Tannadice. A big travelling support will be there roaring them on and they need to deliver.

Outstanding shift from Ross County in bottom of the table clash

The Tangerine Terrors may have been terrible in Dingwall but that should not detract from a terrific display from Ross County on Saturday.

I’ve watched Jordan White a lot over the years but I have to say his performance against Dundee United was the best 90 minutes I’ve seen from him.

He was unplayable. He battered the United backline and contributed a goal and an assist in an outstanding display.

Eamonn Brophy was the headline grabbing act thanks to his two goals and he has certainly brought a freshness to the team.

There is the makings of a very strong partnership between the two strikers and they linked up brilliantly at the weekend.

I must give praise to the Staggies defence too.

With their similar frames and matching beards Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti could be twins and it is hard to tell them apart at times as they both play the game the same way.

They were fantastic on Saturday, winning challenges all over the pitch and they gave the United attack no encouragement at all.

The four goals were impressive but it was built on an excellent shift defensively from Malky Mackay’s side.

It sets up another cracker this weekend when Stuart Kettlewell makes his return to Dingwall as manager of Motherwell.

It’s two wins and a draw for Ketts in his three games in charge and I’m expecting another thriller in the Highlands.

Stuart left County on good terms and I’m sure he will be given a warm welcome back. But when the action begins I’m expecting a fierce battle between these two teams.

Fans frustrated at Inverness but barracking of Billy Dodds helps no-one

I’m saddened to hear my old Dons strike partner Billy Dodds was on the receiving end of the Caley Thistle fans’ frustration in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dundee.

It has been a strange season for Inverness with the team ravaged by injuries and struggling for consistency in the Championship as a result.

Back-to-back defeats to Hamilton Accies just as guys are coming back led to fans chanting for Doddsy to go at Dens Park when Dundee opened the scoring.

Following the draw the Inverness boss dismissed the chants as ‘water off a duck’s back’ but I don’t agree with that.

It will have been upsetting for everyone connected with the club and I expect the manager is putting a brave face on it.

But he will be hurt by it regardless. A 1-1 draw away at a good Dundee side is not a bad result.

The frustration comes not from Caley Thistle’s result though, but their league position. They are seventh, seven points off the play-offs and clearly there is work to be done.