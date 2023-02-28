Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to mount a push for the top four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Time for Aberdeen to mount a push for the top four

By Duncan Shearer
February 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:12 am
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The top four is a realistic target for Aberdeen as they slowly get their season back on track.

It has been a wretched few months for the club but the signs of recovery are there.

The 1-0 win against Livingston makes it two wins from the last three games for interim boss Barry Robson and there is a marked difference in how the team is playing from the final weeks of Jim Goodwin’s tenure.

Saturday was a vital three points for the Dons.

The result took them back into the top six and the clean sheet will have given the players some confidence after shipping four at Celtic in their previous game.

The Hoops are beating all and sundry at the moment in Scottish football including their nearest rivals so Aberdeen losing 4-0 at Celtic Park is no surprise.

But it is results against the other teams in the division which do matter and Saturday required something we haven’t seen too much of this season from Aberdeen – good old fashioned grit and determination.

Dundee United in disarray ahead of visit of the Dons

I saw none of that from Aberdeen’s next opponents Dundee United on their visit to Ross County on Saturday.

The atmosphere among the United team and supporters was toxic in Dingwall.

I watched Liam Fox and after 10 minutes, having watched his goalkeeper’s goal kicks go out for throw-ins all he could do was stand and shake his head repeatedly.

Body language gives the game away and I felt for him. I’ve experienced it myself in the dugout at Aberdeen and Caley Thistle and it is a horrible feeling.

Liam Fox was barracked by the furious Dundee United fans at Ross County. Image: SNS

He took pelters from the United fans who made the trip north and it wasn’t nice to see.

The atmosphere among the supporters was horrific and I imagine leaving the club on Sunday will have come as a relief in some respects for the under-fire head coach.

From the people I know in the game, they all tell me Liam is a very good coach but maybe management is not for him.

It’s one thing to train and coach players but when it comes to making changes in games and signing players it’s not for everyone.

It’s fascinating to think of United and Aberdeen going head to head this weekend with no permanent manager in charge of either side but that’s where we’re at.

Everything points to the Dons getting three points in this one but I expected the same when the sides met back in October too.

United ran out 4-0 winners on that occasion but I’d be astonished if that is the outcome this time.

Aberdeen’s away record has been abysmal but if United don’t find a spark from somewhere then I’d fancy the Dons to pick up a rare three points on the road on Saturday night.

The Dons owe the Red Army big time after the shocker they had on their last visit to Tannadice. A big travelling support will be there roaring them on and they need to deliver.

Outstanding shift from Ross County in bottom of the table clash

The Tangerine Terrors may have been terrible in Dingwall but that should not detract from a terrific display from Ross County on Saturday.

I’ve watched Jordan White a lot over the years but I have to say his performance against Dundee United was the best 90 minutes I’ve seen from him.

He was unplayable. He battered the United backline and contributed a goal and an assist in an outstanding display.

Eamonn Brophy was the headline grabbing act thanks to his two goals and he has certainly brought a freshness to the team.

There is the makings of a very strong partnership between the two strikers and they linked up brilliantly at the weekend.

I must give praise to the Staggies defence too.

With their similar frames and matching beards Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti could be twins and it is hard to tell them apart at times as they both play the game the same way.

Jack Baldwin and Steven Fletcher in action at Victoria Park. Image: SNS

They were fantastic on Saturday, winning challenges all over the pitch and they gave the United attack no encouragement at all.

The four goals were impressive but it was built on an excellent shift defensively from Malky Mackay’s side.

It sets up another cracker this weekend when Stuart Kettlewell makes his return to Dingwall as manager of Motherwell.

It’s two wins and a draw for Ketts in his three games in charge and I’m expecting another thriller in the Highlands.

Stuart left County on good terms and I’m sure he will be given a warm welcome back. But when the action begins I’m expecting a fierce battle between these two teams.

Fans frustrated at Inverness but barracking of Billy Dodds helps no-one

I’m saddened to hear my old Dons strike partner Billy Dodds was on the receiving end of the Caley Thistle fans’ frustration in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dundee.

It has been a strange season for Inverness with the team ravaged by injuries and struggling for consistency in the Championship as a result.

Back-to-back defeats to Hamilton Accies just as guys are coming back led to fans chanting for Doddsy to go at Dens Park when Dundee opened the scoring.

Following the draw the Inverness boss dismissed the chants as ‘water off a duck’s back’ but I don’t agree with that.

It will have been upsetting for everyone connected with the club and I expect the manager is putting a brave face on it.

But he will be hurt by it regardless. A 1-1 draw away at a good Dundee side is not a bad result.

The frustration comes not from Caley Thistle’s result though, but their league position. They are seventh, seven points off the play-offs and clearly there is work to be done.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
Alan Burrows has started his new role as Chief Executive at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Hunt for new Aberdeen must not drag on following arrival of chief…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson reveals Southampton target Bojan Miovski's daily goal scoring mantra
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits he wants to be a manager, but unsure…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals blueprint for fixing the defence
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Livingston with Graeme Shinnie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Premier League Southampton target Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
Motherwell have promoted Alan Burrows to the role of chief operating officer
Paul Third: Long to-do list awaits new Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows
Dons chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fan view: Spell on the sidelines may be no bad thing for Dons…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Defender Angus MacDonald lays down European qualification gauntlet, and backs Barry Robson to lead…
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins battles with Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's young players will learn from 7-0 defeat to ruthless…

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it
An artist's impression of the proposed new Peterhead community campus. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Aberdeenshire Council on track to formally submit plan for new Peterhead community campus

Editor's Picks

Most Commented