Willie Miller: Hunt for new Aberdeen must not drag on following arrival of chief executive Alan Burrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Hunt for new Aberdeen must not drag on following arrival of chief executive Alan Burrows

By Willie Miller
February 28, 2023, 11:45 am
Alan Burrows has started his new role as Chief Executive at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Alan Burrows has started his new role as Chief Executive at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Now that new chief executive Alan Burrows has officially started at Aberdeen the hunt for a new manager must not drag on.

With the appointment and arrival of a new CEO in the pipeline I can understand the delay in making the decision on a new manager.

However a lot of ground work in the hunt for a new manager will have already been done before Burrows’ arrival.

Normally within a club’s hierarchy the director of football (Steven Gunn) has a huge responsibility in making that managerial appointment.

I think there will have been a number of suggestions for the post on Burrows’ desk when he started at Pittodrie on Monday morning.

Decisions on new manager await Burrows

Former Motherwell chief executive Burrows will obviously have an input into that process and decision for a new manager.

However there is a director of football and a football department who should have been looking at potential candidates already.

Burrows recently said that the next Aberdeen manager must be someone who “can wear that heavy jacket”.

Alan Burrows has joined Aberdeen as Chief Executive. Image: SNS

My take from that statement is that Burrows is talking about the next boss being someone who has gravitas and experience.

When you say something like that I think the expectations within the fans would be that it will be an experienced manager.

I wish Burrows well in his task but I don’t think it should take an inordinate time to make the new managerial appointment.

Supporters need clarity in terms of who is going to manage the club.

The days of not being open and transparent are gone.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack came into the club with a new outlook regarding communication with fan view arenas such as social media.

Burrows is a chief executive who is active online so I think he will take that transparency to the fans.

As the hunt for the new manager continues interim boss Barry Robson has stepped up and taken on the responsibility of managing the team in recent games.

Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: SNS.

Robson has managed it well and has got a tune out of the team at times.

He and assistant Steve Agnew have overseen the last four games and delivered two wins.

Under Robson’s guidance Aberdeen are back in the Premiership top six and only two points behind fourth placed Hibs in the hunt for European qualification.

Robson deserves to be considered for permanent position

The club know what Robson is capable of and he is not an unknown quantity.

Interim manager Robson can rightly throw his hat in the ring for the permanent position if he wants to do that.

I don’t think Robson has 100% made it clear if he wants to do that.

Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski’s goal against Livingston at Pittodrie. Photo by Darrell Benns, Aberdeen Journals.

Robson deserves to be one of the candidates on the shortlist for permanent manager.

But at the same time, I don’t think he should be the only candidate on that shortlist.

Aberdeen is a huge club and the managerial appointment deserves the right level of scrutiny.

It is not an automatic appointment like Dundee United and Motherwell who gave the job to someone from within the club.

Robson deserves to be one of the candidates on the shortlist for permanent manager. But at the same time, I don’t think he should be the only candidate on that shortlist.

There are a lot of merits in doing that but I think there are a lot of merits in looking broader than that.

In looking at many candidates and then whittling them down.

Then going through the interview process and coming to a conclusion at the end of it.

I am sure that is where chairman Cormack must be now after the last two appointments of Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

The scope has to be broad and there must be substantial reasons why the new manager is appointed.

New defensive tactic starting to work

I am glad to see Aberdeen goalkeeper Jay Gorter does not pass to the centre-backs inside the penalty box.

The tactic of building up from the back had previously been employed with centre-backs who clearly weren’t comfortable with it.

It should not be overlooked that under interim manager Barry Robson the Dons are now not passing short to the centre-backs.

You have to play to the strengths of your team rather than having a theory on how the game should be played.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It is great to see Robson focusing on the defensive capabilities of his centre-backs.

And not asking them to do things they may struggle with.

The world of football does not change and you do not ask players to do things they could struggle with potentially.

When that happens you are just asking for trouble – and that was the case for much of this season.

It hasn’t happened since Robson took interim charge so I applaud that.

New signings good to shore up unbelievably bad defence

January signings Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock looked very strong in the centre-back roles in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston.

They didn’t look so strong in the 4-0 loss at Celtic but the Premiership leaders can do that against teams.

Centre-backs Pollock and MacDonald look like they have built up a decent understanding despite being only four games in since arriving at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Both have been good signings in terms of trying to shore up a defence that has been unbelievably bad this season.

I don’t say that lightly. It has been unacceptable defending.

Aberdeen have conceded 51 goals in the Premiership already.

That is not good enough for any club, let alone Aberdeen, one of the top clubs in the country.

Aberdeen must take advantage of turmoil at Dundee United

Aberdeen must take full advantage of the turmoil going on at Premiership bottom club Dundee United when they clash on Saturday.

I admire Dundee United and what they have done in the past.

However when you are on the pitch it is a case of gladiators coming together battling for a result.

For me, the only result that is acceptable against Dundee United at this moment in time is a victory for Aberdeen.

There cannot be any repeat of the last game at Tannadice where Aberdeen suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat.

That is enough of a warning to make sure everyone within Pittodrie should be focused on beating Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s away form this season has been terrible and it simply must improve.

Leaving Tannadice with three points is the only option for interim manager Barry Robson and his Aberdeen players.

They are against a Dundee United team that is struggling badly and is rudderless.

Dundee United can’t buy a win and can’t score goals.

Defensively they are all over the place and are leaking goals substantially.

Manager Liam Fox left Dundee United at the weekend following a 4-0 loss at Ross County.

It is a situation Aberdeen must take advantage of.

If there is ever a time for Aberdeen to end their dismal away form it is against Dundee United on Saturday night.

They have to be fully focused on reversing that shocking away form.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented