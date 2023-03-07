Defender Angus MacDonald puts thoughts of Aberdeen future on hold to focus on Euro qualification push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defender Angus MacDonald puts thoughts of Aberdeen future on hold to focus on Euro qualification push

By Sean Wallace
March 7, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald during the 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald during the 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock

Defender Angus MacDonald is putting thoughts of a new Aberdeen deal on the backburner to concentrate on the bid for European qualification.

The 30-year-old centre-back was secured on a short-term contract in January which expires at the end of the campaign.

MacDonald will be a free agent in the summer and admits he is loving life at Pittodrie.

However, the former Swindon stopper insists he is not thinking about a new Aberdeen  deal yet.

For now his complete attention is on helping the Dons’ bid for Europe.

MacDonald has been instrumental in Aberdeen’s recent revival with three wins from the last four fixtures.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald (L) and Dundee United’s Sadat Anaku chase the ball down at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Aberdeen are up to fifth in the Premiership and are just two points off a European qualification spot, currently occupied by Hibs.

Asked about the prospect of a new Aberdeen deal, he said: “We take it week by week and game by game.

“I am just here to win games.”

Defensive conundrum for new boss

Aberdeen have ramped up the search for a new manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin in January.

The Dons have started the interview process having whittled down potential candidates to a short-list.

It is understood Aberdeen have held talks with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

The 55-year-old has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in October.

When Aberdeen appoint a new manager the successful candidate will inherit a scenario where there is only one senior centre-back signed for next season.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS

That sole signed centre-back is Anthony Stewart, who is currently on loan at MK Dons.

Centre-backs Liam Scales (Celtic) and Mattie Pollock (Watford) are both on loan deals which expire at the end of the campaign at the same time as MacDonald’s deal.

Having played in the English lower leagues for his entire career, MacDonald has never experienced European competition.

Should the Dons secure continental action, it remains to be seen whether MacDonald will be at Pittodrie next term to take part.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

MacDonald said: “Europe is what we want.

“The top six is where we want to be.

“Everybody knows we should be in the top half on the table.

“Now that we are up there we are going to do everything we can to stay there.

“Hopefully we can now kick on and go on a run.”

MacDonald enjoying life in Aberdeen

Defender MacDonald has started all five games under interim boss Robson since arriving on January’s transfer deadline day.

The former Swindon captain had left the League Two club having made 16 appearances in the first half of the campaign.

Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion were reportedly interested in signing the experienced defender in the January window.

The centre-back was in the heart of the defence in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at the weekend.

It was the Dons’ first away win in the Premiership since last October and a third win in the last four games.

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “It has been enjoyable since I came to Aberdeen.

“It is a big club, the fans are fantastic and they get right behind the players.

“The facilities and all the people around it have been fantastic.

“In my short-time here, so far it has been great.”

‘We have steadied the ship’

MacDonald arrived when Aberdeen were in crisis, just days after Jim Goodwin was axed as manager following a disastrous run of form.

In a devastating three-game run, Aberdeen suffered a humiliating exit in the Scottish Cup to Darvel and heavy away league losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

MacDonald joined a club with the worst defensive record in the Premiership.

However, he has quickly forged a solid centre-back partnership with on loan Watford defender Pollock.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He believes they will form a strong bond both on and off the pitch that can steer the Dons towards more defensive stability.

MacDonald said: “It is bonding on and off the pitch (with Pollock).

“We both know the task at hand because they weren’t keeping clean sheets before.

“We have came in and have helped steady the ship.”

