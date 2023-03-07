Defender Angus MacDonald puts thoughts of Aberdeen future on hold to focus on Euro qualification push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Angus MacDonald is putting thoughts of a new Aberdeen deal on the backburner to concentrate on the bid for European qualification.

The 30-year-old centre-back was secured on a short-term contract in January which expires at the end of the campaign.

MacDonald will be a free agent in the summer and admits he is loving life at Pittodrie.

However, the former Swindon stopper insists he is not thinking about a new Aberdeen deal yet.

For now his complete attention is on helping the Dons’ bid for Europe.

MacDonald has been instrumental in Aberdeen’s recent revival with three wins from the last four fixtures.

Aberdeen are up to fifth in the Premiership and are just two points off a European qualification spot, currently occupied by Hibs.

Asked about the prospect of a new Aberdeen deal, he said: “We take it week by week and game by game.

“I am just here to win games.”

Defensive conundrum for new boss

Aberdeen have ramped up the search for a new manager following the sacking of Jim Goodwin in January.

The Dons have started the interview process having whittled down potential candidates to a short-list.

It is understood Aberdeen have held talks with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

The 55-year-old has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in October.

When Aberdeen appoint a new manager the successful candidate will inherit a scenario where there is only one senior centre-back signed for next season.

That sole signed centre-back is Anthony Stewart, who is currently on loan at MK Dons.

Centre-backs Liam Scales (Celtic) and Mattie Pollock (Watford) are both on loan deals which expire at the end of the campaign at the same time as MacDonald’s deal.

Having played in the English lower leagues for his entire career, MacDonald has never experienced European competition.

Should the Dons secure continental action, it remains to be seen whether MacDonald will be at Pittodrie next term to take part.

MacDonald said: “Europe is what we want.

“The top six is where we want to be.

“Everybody knows we should be in the top half on the table.

“Now that we are up there we are going to do everything we can to stay there.

“Hopefully we can now kick on and go on a run.”

MacDonald enjoying life in Aberdeen

Defender MacDonald has started all five games under interim boss Robson since arriving on January’s transfer deadline day.

The former Swindon captain had left the League Two club having made 16 appearances in the first half of the campaign.

Bristol Rovers and Burton Albion were reportedly interested in signing the experienced defender in the January window.

The centre-back was in the heart of the defence in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at the weekend.

It was the Dons’ first away win in the Premiership since last October and a third win in the last four games.

He said: “It has been enjoyable since I came to Aberdeen.

“It is a big club, the fans are fantastic and they get right behind the players.

“The facilities and all the people around it have been fantastic.

“In my short-time here, so far it has been great.”

📺 Look back on our victory over Dundee Utd at the weekend.#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/YEfN0Uglrj — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 6, 2023

‘We have steadied the ship’

MacDonald arrived when Aberdeen were in crisis, just days after Jim Goodwin was axed as manager following a disastrous run of form.

In a devastating three-game run, Aberdeen suffered a humiliating exit in the Scottish Cup to Darvel and heavy away league losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

MacDonald joined a club with the worst defensive record in the Premiership.

However, he has quickly forged a solid centre-back partnership with on loan Watford defender Pollock.

He believes they will form a strong bond both on and off the pitch that can steer the Dons towards more defensive stability.

MacDonald said: “It is bonding on and off the pitch (with Pollock).

“We both know the task at hand because they weren’t keeping clean sheets before.

“We have came in and have helped steady the ship.”