Defender Mattie Pollock aims to use Aberdeen loan spell to prove he can shine at a big club

By Sean Wallace
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock. Image: Shutterstock

Defender Mattie Pollock aims to use his loan spell at Aberdeen to prove he can shine for a big club with demanding fans.

Centre-back Pollock is on loan at Pittodrie from Watford until the end of the season.

He made five appearances this season for the Championship club before completing the loan switch.

The 21-year-old aims to show he can perform for a club, and supporters, that demand success.

Aberdeen supporters will demand a victory away at Dundee United today in former Dons boss Jim Goodwin’s first game as new manager at Tannadice.

Dundee United are rock bottom of the Premiership table with Goodwin, appointed this week, tasked with saving the club from relegation.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Pollock said: “Playing in front of a big, and if I’m honest a demanding crowd, is what I want from the loan.

“That’s what I need to show to people, that I can play well for a big team.

“Coming to Aberdeen is a massive team and I want to play well for the club, fans and myself.

“I want to develop, enjoy my football and prove to everyone what I can do.

“The biggest thing is making everyone proud.”

Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock battles for the ball against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Facing former Dons boss Goodwin

Pollock initially agreed to join Aberdeen on loan under former boss Goodwin.

The defender featured as a substitute for Watford in a 2-0 league loss at Middlesbrough on the day Goodwin was sacked.

Aberdeen axed Goodwin immediately after a 6-0 loss at Hibs on January 28.

Later that day interim Dons boss Barry Robson phoned Pollock to reassure him about the imminent loan move to Pittodrie.

Since arriving Pollock has started all four of Robson’s games in charge.

Pollock wishes Goodwin well in his new role at Dundee United.

However he is determined to ensure it is a losing return to management for the former Dons boss.

Jim Goodwin is the new Dundee United manager. Image: SNS.

He said: “I didn’t get to work under Jim but every time I spoke to him he sounded like a really nice man who said positive things about the club.

“He is the one who got me to come here.

“I wish him well.

“There has not been much talk about it (facing Goodwin as Dundee United manager) as we have just been focusing on the game.

“The old manager left on good terms with pretty much everyone here.

“Everyone here wishes him well and we are all just focused on the weekend.”

On loan Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock in possession against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s confidence on the rise

The Aberdeen board wielded the axe on Goodwin after a disastrous run of form.

A humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier Darvel was flanked by heavy losses to Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0).

Goodwin left a side with rock bottom confidence and in the bottom half of the table.

Under Robson the Reds are back in the top six and in the hunt for European qualification.

Aberdeen are just two points behind Hibs who occupy the fourth position that brings a Euro slot.

Pollock insists self-belief within the squad is on the rise.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

He said: “Confidence is a massive thing in football and we have a real togetherness in the group.

“The lads stuck together and we have been massive on that.

“We are looking forward now. We have more of an identity, we’re working hard.

“The league is really tight and is the case with so many leagues I have played in.

“Look at the Championship right now, it is so tight.

“Obviously, we’re at a massive club and we need to be fighting in the top six and as high as we can.

“We focus on ourselves, to win games and concede as little goals as we can.

“If we do that then the table will take care of itself.”

Relishing threat of Steven Fletcher

Pollock is set to come up against experienced striker Steven Fletcher at Tannadice today.

The 35-year-old racked up more than 150 appearances in the English Premier League with Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland.

Capped 33 times by Scotland, Fletcher has netted six times for Dundee United this season.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock (L) and St Mirren’s Alex Greive. Image: SNS

Pollock said: “Steven Fletcher’s record speaks for itself.

“He is a great player and has had a great career.

“I am looking forward to playing regardless of who is up top for them.”

 

