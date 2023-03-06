Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails ‘new mentality’ at Aberdeen brought by January signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails ‘new mentality’ at Aberdeen brought by January signings

By Sean Wallace
March 6, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani insists Aberdeen’s January signings have brought a new mentality to the team.

The Dons beat Dundee United 3-1 to end a Premiership away win drought dating back to October last year.

Aberdeen suffered a disastrous crash in form on returning from the winter break which culminated in Jim Goodwin being axed on January 28.

Dundee United appointed Goodwin as their new manager just 48 hours before the derby clash with Aberdeen.

Goodwin’s Dundee United debut, against his former club, ended in defeat.

In contrast, interim boss Barry Robson has reignited the Reds’ bid for European qualification with back-to-back wins.

Ramadani reckons January signings such as captain Graeme Shinnie, on loan from Wigan, have also been key in turning around the Dons’ fortunes.

Centre-backs Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald arrived late in the January window and have brought defensive stability.

Ramadani said: “In the team the new players have brought a new mentality.

“We now have more mentality in the team and keep believing until the end.

“Having Shinnie in there in the middle has helped me as well.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Targeting European qualification

Aberdeen are just two points behind Hibs, who occupy a fourth place berth which brings European qualification.

They are also only seven points behind third-placed Hearts.

Aberdeen’s next game is against Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday, March 18.

Albanian international Ramadani is determined to salvage European qualification from a troubled season.

The 26-year-old said: “When I spoke with Aberdeen at the beginning we talked about Europe.

“That’s where they want to be every season.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani (L) and Dundee United’s Craig Sibbald in action. Image: SNS

“And I hope we can keep going until the end like this.

“We are working hard every day and this is the key to our success – we have to work hard and support each other.”

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Facing former manager Jim Goodwin

Ramadani was signed by Goodwin on a £100,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer.

Just five weeks after being sacked by Aberdeen on January 28, Goodwin was facing the Dons as manager of Dundee United.

The former Dons boss claimed coins were thrown at him from within the travelling Aberdeen fans at Tannadice.

Goodwin said one of the coins struck him on the head.

Secured on a contract until the end of the season, Goodwin has been tasked with saving bottom club United from relegation.

Ramadani said: “I feel bad for him (Goodwin) as he lost the game, but we keep moving on.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected during during the 3-1 loss to Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“Football is like this, sometimes you are on the same team, sometimes you are in opposition.

“But now football moves on. We went there to play our game.”

The need to improve away form… consistently

Aberdeen went ahead at Tannadice courtesy of an audacious back-heeled goal from Luis “Duk” Lopes.

Dundee United hit back via a converted penalty by Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

However, the Reds, backed by a 3,000-strong travelling support, secured three points with impressive goals from Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins.

The derby win ended a seven-game away losing streak in the Premiership – Aberdeen’s worst run of away form in the league since 1999.

Ramadani hopes the Tannadice victory is the catalyst for a consistent run of positive form on the road.

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani (L) and Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher in action. Image: SNS

He said: “When Barry (Robsson) came in on Monday he told us we had to go to Dundee United and try to win.

“It had been a long time since we won away from home.

“It was a difficult game because Dundee United want to survive in this league.

“We trained hard all week to win this game, because it had been a long time since we had won away from home.

“I hope this is the start of us winning games again, it is important for us.”

 





