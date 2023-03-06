Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails ‘new mentality’ at Aberdeen brought by January signings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani insists Aberdeen’s January signings have brought a new mentality to the team.

The Dons beat Dundee United 3-1 to end a Premiership away win drought dating back to October last year.

Aberdeen suffered a disastrous crash in form on returning from the winter break which culminated in Jim Goodwin being axed on January 28.

Dundee United appointed Goodwin as their new manager just 48 hours before the derby clash with Aberdeen.

Goodwin’s Dundee United debut, against his former club, ended in defeat.

In contrast, interim boss Barry Robson has reignited the Reds’ bid for European qualification with back-to-back wins.

Ramadani reckons January signings such as captain Graeme Shinnie, on loan from Wigan, have also been key in turning around the Dons’ fortunes.

Centre-backs Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald arrived late in the January window and have brought defensive stability.

Ramadani said: “In the team the new players have brought a new mentality.

“We now have more mentality in the team and keep believing until the end.

“Having Shinnie in there in the middle has helped me as well.”

Targeting European qualification

Aberdeen are just two points behind Hibs, who occupy a fourth place berth which brings European qualification.

They are also only seven points behind third-placed Hearts.

Aberdeen’s next game is against Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday, March 18.

Albanian international Ramadani is determined to salvage European qualification from a troubled season.

The 26-year-old said: “When I spoke with Aberdeen at the beginning we talked about Europe.

“That’s where they want to be every season.

“And I hope we can keep going until the end like this.

“We are working hard every day and this is the key to our success – we have to work hard and support each other.”

Facing former manager Jim Goodwin

Ramadani was signed by Goodwin on a £100,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer.

Just five weeks after being sacked by Aberdeen on January 28, Goodwin was facing the Dons as manager of Dundee United.

The former Dons boss claimed coins were thrown at him from within the travelling Aberdeen fans at Tannadice.

Goodwin said one of the coins struck him on the head.

Secured on a contract until the end of the season, Goodwin has been tasked with saving bottom club United from relegation.

Ramadani said: “I feel bad for him (Goodwin) as he lost the game, but we keep moving on.

“Football is like this, sometimes you are on the same team, sometimes you are in opposition.

“But now football moves on. We went there to play our game.”

The need to improve away form… consistently

Aberdeen went ahead at Tannadice courtesy of an audacious back-heeled goal from Luis “Duk” Lopes.

Dundee United hit back via a converted penalty by Jamie McGrath.

However, the Reds, backed by a 3,000-strong travelling support, secured three points with impressive goals from Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins.

The derby win ended a seven-game away losing streak in the Premiership – Aberdeen’s worst run of away form in the league since 1999.

Ramadani hopes the Tannadice victory is the catalyst for a consistent run of positive form on the road.

He said: “When Barry (Robsson) came in on Monday he told us we had to go to Dundee United and try to win.

“It had been a long time since we won away from home.

“It was a difficult game because Dundee United want to survive in this league.

“We trained hard all week to win this game, because it had been a long time since we had won away from home.

“I hope this is the start of us winning games again, it is important for us.”