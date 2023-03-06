Aberdeen fan view: It wasn’t one bad week, it was the worst week in Aberdeen’s history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen fan view: It wasn’t one bad week, it was the worst week in Aberdeen’s history

By Chris Crighton
March 6, 2023, 11:45 am
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin hands the ball to Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin hands the ball to Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS

One bad week.

Technically, perhaps, not far off the mark. But equally, the Titanic only hit one iceberg.

It may serve Jim Goodwin well in his future endeavours to shed the trauma of the disastrous foundering of his Aberdeen tenure, but the record books cannot so minimise the scale of the catastrophe.

Worst league results in Aberdeen FC history

The worst pair of league results in the club’s history, either side of the worst cup result in the club’s history: if it was just one bad week, then it was the worst of the 6,250 to pass since the entity’s formation.

And for that week to arise, conditions needed to have been put in place to allow it. As with the sinking of the unsinkable ship, through a combination of misplaced hubris and failure to appreciate the significance of goings-on, a string of warnings went unheeded and dangers unaddressed.

It was a raucous atmosphere at Tannadice on Saturday evening. Image: SNS

Arguably the first of those alarms was in this fixture, when a puzzlingly directionless Aberdeen side wandered into a pounding from a then-winless United. So, the manner in which the Dons dug out victory this time around – albeit against a team clearly in graver danger than they yet realised back in October – suggested marked psychological improvement.

Firstly in navigating unscathed an opening spell in which they barely sniffed the final third, then in shaking off the ditching of their first lead through the concession of a slapstick penalty, Aberdeen avoided hazards which have holed them below the waterline multiple times this season.

Irresponsible and dangerous behaviour

For all that, it ought to go without saying that managers and players should not themselves require to dodge incoming strikes from supporters, however poorly they are deemed to have done their jobs.

Such irresponsible and dangerous behaviour has no place in any support. Far less one which likes to think itself above that level.

