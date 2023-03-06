Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

By Danny Law
March 6, 2023, 6:49 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 6:49 am
Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder during his time as manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen have reportedly held talks with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

The Dons have ramped up their hunt for a new manager with chief executive Alan Burrows now a week into his new job.

Burrows said the Dons were in the process of whittling down a lengthy list of contenders to a shortlist and are understood to have started interviewing candidates.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Wilder has met with Burrows in Aberdeen to make his pitch for the Dons job.

Wilder, 55, has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in October.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane. Image: PA.

The Yorkshireman enjoyed a highly successful spell in charge of Sheffield United, taking the Blades from League One to the English Premier League.

He led the Blades to the 2016-17 League One title before winning promotion to the top flight by finishing Championship runners-up in 2019.

Sheffield United finished ninth in their first season back in the English Premier League.

He was sacked by the club in March 2021 with the club bottom of the table with 14 points from 28 games.

He was appointed Middlesbrough boss in November 2021 but left the club after less than a year in charge.

