Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have reportedly held talks with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

The Dons have ramped up their hunt for a new manager with chief executive Alan Burrows now a week into his new job.

Burrows said the Dons were in the process of whittling down a lengthy list of contenders to a shortlist and are understood to have started interviewing candidates.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Wilder has met with Burrows in Aberdeen to make his pitch for the Dons job.

Wilder, 55, has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough in October.

The Yorkshireman enjoyed a highly successful spell in charge of Sheffield United, taking the Blades from League One to the English Premier League.

He led the Blades to the 2016-17 League One title before winning promotion to the top flight by finishing Championship runners-up in 2019.

Sheffield United finished ninth in their first season back in the English Premier League.

He was sacked by the club in March 2021 with the club bottom of the table with 14 points from 28 games.

He was appointed Middlesbrough boss in November 2021 but left the club after less than a year in charge.