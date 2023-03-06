Jim Goodwin calls for authorities to stamp out the throwing of smoke bombs and flares before ‘something serious happens’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has called for authorities to stamp out the throwing of smoke bombs and flares before “something serious happens”.

A smoke bomb thrown on to the pitch in the Dons’ 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice narrowly missed Reds winger Ryan Duncan.

Dundee United manager Goodwin wants clubs to use CCTV footage to identify and punish fans who set off smoke bombs and pyrotechnics inside stadiums.

Aberdeen also condemned the use of pyrotechnics by the Dons’ supporters at Tannadice.

Goodwin ‘understands why the supporters like the flares’

Goodwin said: “I understand why the supporters like the flares, they do generate a bit of atmosphere and a bit of colour.

“But one of the smoke bombs chucked on nearly hit Ryan Duncan in the head.

“I don’t know what needs to happen before that kind of thing gets caught out.

“I think we have got CCTV at pretty much all of the big clubs now.

“So maybe we need to identify these individuals and make sure it gets dealt with before something serious happens.”

Minority tainting Aberdeen supporters' reputation by throwing flares. This flare missed narrowly missed Ryan Duncan at Tannodice. It needs to stop before someone is seriously hurt @AberdeenFC @dundeeunitedfc #aberdeenfc

pic.twitter.com/N0Zhnl5JYg — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) March 5, 2023

Police Scotland reviewing CCTV footage

Aberdeen confirmed Duncan was nearly struck by a smoke bomb at Tannadice.

A club statement condemned the culprits, stating a handful of travelling fans had impacted the reputation of an “amazing support”.

Goodwin, who was sacked as Dons boss in January, said he was targeted by missiles from the travelling Dons support, including coins, pies and a cup of juice.

The 41-year-old said one coin struck him on the top of his head.

Police Scotland have said they are speaking to both clubs about the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.